Tracks uncovered: Gain essential knowledge through PGC Summit Malmö's conference programme

Brand new event this May 27th to 28th during Nordic Game week.

Presented in partnership with meeting platform MeetToMatch.

Hear about Swedish success, global trends, growth and game maker insights.

Brand new for 2026, Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö brings essential games business and deal-making to Sweden on May 27th to 28th to complement your Nordic Game week.

In partnership with meeting platform MeetToMatch, the event provides developers, publishers, investors and services the opportunity to connect directly, 1:1, within a convenient meeting-centric location.

The event's core centres on facilitating meetings with industry professionals both via a dedicated business lounge and curated networking through fringe activity such as Connector SpeedMatch and the Big Indie Pitch.

But it wouldn't be PG Connects without the benefit of gaining industry expert insight through our trademark unique short, sharp live seminars – an overview of which we are happy to share with you below.

Want to join us? Final Early Bird tickets are live, starting from just €57 (£50)!

Tickets are available now from the official event website.

Schedule overview

Wednesday, May 27th

09:00 - 18:00 MeetToMatch Lounge

Dedicated conducive space for private table holders to schedule their Nordic Game Week meetings day-long with invited guests.

09:00 - 18:00 Meeting Zone

Area catering for non-MeetToMatch Lounge meetings, ensuring users of the meeting platform retain access to networking opportunities.

10:30 - 11:30 Connector SpeedMatch

Investors, publishers and developers meet through rapid-fire sessions to establish first contact and explore potential partnerships.

14:00 - 17:00 The Big Indie Pitch (Mobile, PC + Console Edition)

Quick-fire pitching competition offering indies a chance for media coverage, instant feedback, promotional package and more.

Thursday, May 28th

09:00 - 18:00 MeetToMatch Lounge

Dedicated conducive space for private table holders to schedule their Nordic Game Week meetings day-long with invited guests.

09:00 - 18:00 Meeting Zone

Area catering for non-MeetToMatch Lounge meetings, ensuring users of the meeting platform retain access to networking opportunities.

09:30 - 11:20 Swedish Success: Now and Next

Discover the latest developments, opportunities and challenges, as well as the best of Sweden's games industry.

11:20 - 13:00 Global Trends

From East to West: facts, figures and leading insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe.

14:00 - 15:20 The Growth Track

Unmissable knowhow into user acquisition, retention techniques and proven approaches to grow your game.

15:20 - 16:40 Game Maker Insights

Case studies from the front line, covering the likes of game design, audio, character design, UX and narrative.

Keep an eye on the official event site for more info on individual sessions and speakers in the run-up to the summit.