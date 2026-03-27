Final days: Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö Early Bird ends soon!

Early Bird tickets start from just €58… but only until midnight this Monday, March 30

Lock in your business meetings… for less!

Two-day summit in partnership with MeetToMatch powered by Xsolla

Join us during Nordic Game 2026 week for the first ever Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö x MeetToMatch powered by Xsolla this May 27th to 28th.

We've teamed up with our online meeting platform partner to deliver a highly concentrated offering, specifically designed to maximise your networking and deal-making in the heart of this key European hub.

At the core of this new event is the opportunity for publishers, investors and services to connect directly with mobile, PC and console game makers – and vice-versa – within a conducive, super-convenient location (next door to Nordic Game) over both days.

Day two adds in a summit programme covering key industry topics but the focus throughout remains firmly on ensuring you make the connections that boost your business.

Early Bird tickets start from just €58… but only until midnight this Monday, March 30th. If you're in the area, you can't afford to miss this.

Tickets are available now from the official event website.

What's the two-day content?

Day one: Connector SpeedMatch

Connecting developers with the right funding opportunities from investors and publishing partnerships all in one focused networking event.

Day one: Big Indie Pitch: Mobile, PC + Console

Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and promotional packages.

Day one and two: Focused networking

Both days feature a dedicated 'Lounge' with private tables alongside 'Meeting Zones' to enable as much meeting scheduling as your agenda will allow.

Day two: Summit programme

Four themed conference tracks with expert insight on major industry topics: Swedish Success, Global Trends, The Growth Track, Game Maker Insights.