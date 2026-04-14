Find out the secrets behind Sweden's games industry success in Malmö on May 27th to 28th

Tech innovation, creative design, regional hubs and cross-border collaboration are all factors making the Swedish games industry stand out in the global market.

Pocket Gamer Connects will bring together the Nordic games ecosystem for insights, connections and deal-making in Malmö on May 27th to 28th.

Join the conversation by registering today.

What’s the secret playbook behind the success of Sweden’s game studios?

Now a mature and established industry, the Swedish games market has been underpinned from the early days by education in design and technology.

Add to that local, regional and governmental support for creative industries, early internet penetration and adoption of digital platforms, and you can see how a culture of innovation and experimentation has taken shape.

Evolving out of this intersection, Sweden’s games industry is powered by a unique mix of global studios, smaller indie teams and a continuous influx of creative startups.

Mojang, Paradox, King, and Avalanche are major examples of names that initiated and keep reinforcing this success narrative, but what brings it renewed strength is the steady flow of next-generation teams that have grown up with the foundations already in place.

Regional game hubs like Game Habitat and Game Arena in the south and Arctic Game play a vital role in supporting startups, indies and students from the get-go.

Sweden's remarkable track record - with titles like Minecraft, Helldivers 2, Battlefield, Candy Crush, It Takes Two, Wolfenstein, Payday, Peak, Arc Raiders and many, many more - is one of the main reasons Swedish developers are seen as pioneers strongly influencing the global scene.

Come join the builders, in person, to get the secrets behind this robust sector as Pocket Gamer Connects gathers the Nordic games industry in Malmö, on May 27th and 28th, for a complementary business-first event during Nordic Game week.

As part of a two-day, four-track content agenda, we’ll be hosting a panel all about the opportunities and challenges facing Sweden's games industry, alongside talks covering how to launch a games studio and secure funding in 2026 and beyond.

Why Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö

Maximise your meeting schedule with unlimited access to online platform MeetToMatch.

Find your next co-development, publisher or investor partnership through curated 1:1 matchmaking sessions.

Gain expert-led market insight and practical developer knowhow.

Secure focused conversations with the right people in a dedicated business lounge with private meeting tables and open meeting zones.

Showcase and pitch your game in return for instant expert feedback.

Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö takes place May 27th to 28th. Secure your ticket today.