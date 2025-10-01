From major studios to indie teams - what makes Swedish game developers consistent?

With Pocket Gamer Connects around the corner, we talked to Swedish trade association Dataspelsbranschen about the state of the Swedish games industry and why it remains a consistent key player in the Nordic and global games ecosystem.

Come October 7th and 8th, Pocket Gamer Connects brings the biggest games industry conference in the Nordics to Helsinki.

In the build-up, we've been reaching out to speakers, companies and regional experts to get their views on the Nordic games industry.

Previously speaking to Neogames director KooPee Hiltunen about the Finnish games ecosystem, most recently we’ve had a conversation with Johanna Nylander, the analysis manager and VP at Dataspelsbranschen, about the Swedish games market.

PocketGamer.biz: Can you tell us what Dataspelsbranschen is and how it works to support the Swedish games industry?

Johanna Nylander: The Dataspelsbranschen is the trade association for video game companies in Sweden. We represent the Swedish game industry as a whole. Our members span from indie game developers to large publishers and distributors, and even include the whole ecosystem, such as game development educators and incubators for new companies.

We represent our members to policymakers, authorities, media, academia, civil society, other organisations, related industries, the public and other stakeholders. Our mission is to create the best conditions for game development, to increase knowledge about games, and to serve as the voice of the Swedish games industry both in Sweden and internationally.

What’s the general state of the Swedish games market in 2025?

“Long-standing successes such as Candy Crush Saga by King and Minecraft by Mojang Studios continue to remain highly popular, demonstrating the lasting impact of Swedish game development on the global market.” Johanna Nylander

The Swedish games market continues to demonstrate strength and resilience despite ongoing industry challenges. Swedish developers, from both major studios and indie teams, consistently produce high-quality games.

Several games released in the last year, such as Split Fiction by Hazelight Studios, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle by MachineGames, and Haste by Landfall Games, have achieved significant success and acclaim – both in Sweden and internationally.

Additionally, long-standing successes such as Candy Crush Saga by King and Minecraft by Mojang Studios continue to remain highly popular, demonstrating the lasting impact of Swedish game development on the global market.

How does it compare to the wider Nordic region?

Sweden has a diverse games industry. Traditionally, with a strong position in the premium segment with award-winning best-sellers, from AAA franchises to colourful indie gems. Mobile has also been an important staple of the Swedish development scene, not to mention newer platforms such as VR and XR.

Swedish game studios are often formed in academic environments or in clusters/hubs run by the various science parks. The geographical spread is palpable, as game educations, science parks and industry events are distributed across the country, offering opportunities for even the most remote creatives.

Sweden is also an avid publisher and investor for both domestic and international game developers, even owing the lion's share of its ever-growing revenue to subsidiaries abroad.

The Swedish game industry remains entrepreneurial, innovative and resilient through challenging and good times alike.

What are the biggest challenges and opportunities for Swedish game developers and publishers?

The major challenges to the Swedish games industry differ little from those of the global scene, with recessions and market fluctuations shaking the ground beneath the feet of the biggest actors, especially those exposed on the stock market.

“Finding and securing early capital remains a key challenge for game companies.” Johanna Nylander

Despite this, Swedish game companies have always adapted to being privately funded, resilient in the economic climate, and the entrepreneurial spirit and creative drive of Swedish game developers have driven the unwavering growth of game companies, with over 1,000 registered limited companies to date, mainly small indie studios, and with no indication of slowing down.

Finding and securing early capital remains a key challenge for game companies. As investors become more scrutinous, the need to bridge the gaps of industry-specific knowledge and understanding of entertainment service consumption behaviours becomes more prevalent.

Gain more insight into the Swedish and Nordic games markets at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, October 7th-8th. Register your ticket today.