Gain visibility and do games business in southern Sweden at PGC Summit Malmö on May 27th to 28th

Pocket Gamer Connects brings curated business-making to Malmö during Nordic Game 2026 in partnership with MeetToMatch on May 27th to 28th.

Join developers, publishers and investors for two days of partnerships, deal-making and insight.

If you are an indie developer looking to optimise your impact in Malmö this spring, Pocket Gamer Connects brings you a two-day deal-making hub on May 27th to 28th.

Make the most of your time during Nordic Game with a networking event purpose-built in partnership with MeetToMatch to facilitate developer, publisher and investor connections.

Maximise your meeting schedule with unlimited access to online platform MeetToMatch.

Find your next business partner through curated 1:1 matchmaking sessions.

Showcase and pitch your game in return for instant expert feedback.

Gain expert-led market insight and practical developer knowhow.

Join a dedicated business lounge with private meeting tables and open meeting zones.

PG Connects Summit Malmö takes place at Comfort Hotel, right next to Slagthuset, on May 27th and 28th. Register your attendance today.

Curated business-making in Connector SpeedMatch

Day one: Identify and initiate the right funding opportunities and publishing deals all in one structured event.

Tailor-made for first contact meetings with potential business partners, Connector SpeedMatch facilitates 1:1 quick-fire meetings between investors, publishers, developers and indies.

Feedback and visibility through Big Indie Pitch

Day one: Demo your new mobile, PC or console game to press and industry experts with the chance to win a promo package.

Our popular indie developer pitching competition offers game makers a rapid five minutes with expert panels to make the case for why their game should be the winner, in return for real-time feedback and press visibility.

Efficient networking with MeetToMatch

Day one to two: Schedule your meetings in advance through the industry’s go-to matchmaking platform MeetToMatch.

Then make the most of those meetings in a dedicated business lounge designed for focused networking with a mix of private tables and open meeting zones.

Essential market insights

Day two: Gain key insight from expert minds on the most relevant topics in the industry across four curated tracks. The Swedish Success track is new for Malmö, highlighting the many success stories and creators in Sweden's ecosystem.

From global trends and monetisation models to UA, growth and practical game maker advice - adopt expertise that will help with product strategy and tangible growth.

Early Bird tickets start from just €58. If you're a developer heading to Nordic Game, you can't afford to miss this. Secure your place today.