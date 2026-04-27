Unbeatable ticket discounts to Pocket Gamer Connects Malmö and Nordics

Use our time-limited offer to get 20% off your tickets to PG Connects Summit Malmö on May 27th-28th.

Get 10% off your tickets to PG Connects Nordics on October 20th-21st, making tickets the cheapest they will ever be.

As the Nordics celebrate the end of April with bonfires and cheer, we have a time-limited ticket offer for games industry professionals joining Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö and Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics.



Available until Monday, May 4th, the offer includes two key stops on our 2026 World Tour: Malmö in May and Helsinki in October. The idea is simple: start conversations in Malmö, pick them back up in Q4 in the Finnish capital.

Get 20% off tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö on May 27th-28th by using promo code ‘Valborg20’.

For Helsinki on October 20th-21st, use promo code ‘Vappu10’ for 10% off on top of current Super Early Bird pricing, meaning the lowest price you'll ever find for tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics.

A more focused setup in Malmö

Taking place during Nordic Game week, the Malmö summit leans into a smaller, more targeted format, built to bring people into the same room for first connections, follow-up conversations, and early deal discussions.

Across the two days, attendees can expect a dedicated networking space, a mix of pre-arranged and more informal meetings, and a content programme including the Big Indie Pitch and curated talks and panels.

A bigger stage in Helsinki

If Malmö is your Toast Skagen starter, consider Helsinki your Lihapiirakka main dish - bigger, broader and where business gets done.

Running as part of Finnish Games Week, Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics brings together a mix of developers, publishers, investors and service providers, with a strong Nordic presence alongside international attendees.

Expect multiple content tracks, more than 170 speakers, structured matchmaking, larger curated networking fringe events, and an expo floor built for both visibility and meetings. Major companies from across the industry repeatedly attend our events, such as Supercell, Xsolla, King, Rovio, Appcharge and more, making it one of the biggest industry meetups in the Nordics this year.

Both codes expire on May 4th. After that, prices go up, so lock in your tickets now.