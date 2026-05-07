Meet companies like Sony, Landfall, Raw Fury, Rovio and Sybo this May

Join us for PG Connects Summit Malmö, May 27th to 28th, and get direct access to decision-makers from local and global game companies leading the Nordic region.

Discover which companies you could meet and start connecting today.

From innovative indies to some of the biggest global breakthroughs, the diverse list of companies attending Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö on May 27th and 28th has something for every game professional.

Curated for business-making, we’ve teamed up with online meeting platform MeetToMatch, powered by Xsolla, to maximise your opportunities to connect with the right developers, publishers, investors and services in one of Europe's key game markets.

As an attendee, you will have two days of unlimited access to a dedicated business lounge and meeting oasis, just two minutes from Nordic Game. This conducive setting offers a mix of private and open tables, enabling focused partnership discussions and deal-making.

In addition to this, day one will feature the Big Indie Pitch session, while day two is centred on four expert-led tracks delivering essential market insight on local and global topics.

Register your ticket today to get access to MeetToMatch, allowing you to start locking in meetings with teams and decision-makers instantly. Tickets start from just €70.

Attending companies

Here are the names that will be at PG Connects Summit Malmo on May 27th to 28th, with more signing up daily:

1-10

101XP

A

Activision

Admiral Media

Afallon

Agate

Aghanim

Anchorpoint

Appcharge

AppSamurai

Arcanix

B

BAD Spiele

Beditme Digital Games

Behold Ventures

BigMood

Billionworlds

Bitpet

Blicx

Bonus Stage Publishing

Breeze

C

Cactile Games

Capsule Studio

CDR External Development

Chibi Phoenix

Clever Trickster

Coffee Stain

Corbax Games

Coyote Time Publishing

Crazy Games

Creek & River

CRNG Games

Cult Studio

Cyborn BV

D

Dataspelsbranschen

Defold

Distant Blue

Dodo Tako

Double Dagger Studio

DREADMILL

DreamBringers

E

Endroad

ESDigital Games

eVOC GAMES

Exertis Ztorm

Extra Punch

F

Fable Systems

FastSpring

Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg

Fishing Cactus

Focus Entertainment

FOG Studios

Fortuna Digital

Frima Studio

G

Game Habitat

gamesconsulting.net

GamesMarkt

Garena

GooseFlipStudios

GPORTAL

Green Leap Games

Green Man Gaming

H

Haute École Albert Jacquard

Hivemind

Hology Interactive

Hub and Spoke Games Limited

Hutlihut Games

Huu Huu

I

Iceberg Interactive

Ichiba

IndieBI

Indium Play

Infatica

Intent IQ

Invest in Skåne

J

Jens Vide Music

JF Games PR Agency

Joined Media Group

K

Keywords Studios

Kipi Interactive

Kwalee

L

Landfall Games

Leverage

Llama Lane

Loki Games

Lurkit

M

Mailiable

Marchsreiter Communications

Massive Damage Games

Mataboo

Matchingham Games

Matrix Corporation

MeetToMatch

Mi'pu'mi Games

Mighty Diamonds

Miilu Games

Minc

Miniclip

Mod Collective

mod.io

MonkeyClimb Studio

Monsoon Bit

MVGIE Studios

My Left Head

Myte Interactive

N

Neat Corporation

Neon Noroshi

NetEase

NIEKO

Nifty League

Nintendo of Europe

Nitrado

No Hero Digital

Not a Shark Company

O

Opus Artz

Oro Interactive

Overwolf | Tebex

P

Paradox

Partnier.com

Piktiv

Playcorion

Player One Consulting

Pocket Sized Hands

Power of e

PQube

PreMortem Studio

Q

QS Games

Quantic Lab

R

Raw Fury

Reactional Music

Reactional Music Group

Really Interactive

Red Meat Games

Red Vault Interactive

Rocksalt Interactive

ROCKVAST Publishing

Rokky

Rovio

Rusto

S

Sarepta Studio

Seagulls

Secret Mode

Sexret Sauce

Shanghai Hypergryph Network Technology

Shiro Unlimited

Skill2Win Studios

Skystone Games

SneakyBox

Snow Leaf Studios

Sony Interactive

Spawn Point Trondheim

Steel Media

Stratosphere Games

Sustainable Games Alliance

Sweden Game Arena

SYBO

T

thatgamecompany

The Fine Arc Nordic

The Powell Group

Thoughtfish

TMG

Transcenders Media

Tugboat Interactive UG

Turborilla

U

UberStrategist

Undone Games

Untitled Advertising

Upgrade Entertainment

V

VoicePatrol

W

WINGS

Winterkeep Interactive

WoodRunner Games

Worldpay / Global Payments

X

XP Gaming

Xsolla

Z

Zaibatsu Interactive

Zeppelin Studio OG