Meet companies like Sony, Landfall, Raw Fury, Rovio and Sybo this May
- Join us for PG Connects Summit Malmö, May 27th to 28th, and get direct access to decision-makers from local and global game companies leading the Nordic region.
- Discover which companies you could meet and start connecting today.
From innovative indies to some of the biggest global breakthroughs, the diverse list of companies attending Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö on May 27th and 28th has something for every game professional.
Curated for business-making, we’ve teamed up with online meeting platform MeetToMatch, powered by Xsolla, to maximise your opportunities to connect with the right developers, publishers, investors and services in one of Europe's key game markets.
As an attendee, you will have two days of unlimited access to a dedicated business lounge and meeting oasis, just two minutes from Nordic Game. This conducive setting offers a mix of private and open tables, enabling focused partnership discussions and deal-making.
In addition to this, day one will feature the Big Indie Pitch session, while day two is centred on four expert-led tracks delivering essential market insight on local and global topics.
Register your ticket today to get access to MeetToMatch, allowing you to start locking in meetings with teams and decision-makers instantly. Tickets start from just €70.
Attending companies
Here are the names that will be at PG Connects Summit Malmo on May 27th to 28th, with more signing up daily:
1-10
101XP
A
Activision
Admiral Media
Afallon
Agate
Aghanim
Anchorpoint
Appcharge
AppSamurai
Arcanix
B
BAD Spiele
Beditme Digital Games
Behold Ventures
BigMood
Billionworlds
Bitpet
Blicx
Bonus Stage Publishing
Breeze
C
Cactile Games
Capsule Studio
CDR External Development
Chibi Phoenix
Clever Trickster
Coffee Stain
Corbax Games
Coyote Time Publishing
Crazy Games
Creek & River
CRNG Games
Cult Studio
Cyborn BV
D
Dataspelsbranschen
Defold
Distant Blue
Dodo Tako
Double Dagger Studio
DREADMILL
DreamBringers
E
Endroad
ESDigital Games
eVOC GAMES
Exertis Ztorm
Extra Punch
F
Fable Systems
FastSpring
Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg
Fishing Cactus
Focus Entertainment
FOG Studios
Fortuna Digital
Frima Studio
G
Game Habitat
gamesconsulting.net
GamesMarkt
Garena
GooseFlipStudios
GPORTAL
Green Leap Games
Green Man Gaming
H
Haute École Albert Jacquard
Hivemind
Hology Interactive
Hub and Spoke Games Limited
Hutlihut Games
Huu Huu
I
Iceberg Interactive
Ichiba
IndieBI
Indium Play
Infatica
Intent IQ
Invest in Skåne
J
Jens Vide Music
JF Games PR Agency
Joined Media Group
K
Keywords Studios
Kipi Interactive
Kwalee
L
Landfall Games
Leverage
Llama Lane
Loki Games
Lurkit
M
Mailiable
Marchsreiter Communications
Massive Damage Games
Mataboo
Matchingham Games
Matrix Corporation
MeetToMatch
Mi'pu'mi Games
Mighty Diamonds
Miilu Games
Minc
Miniclip
Mod Collective
mod.io
MonkeyClimb Studio
Monsoon Bit
MVGIE Studios
My Left Head
Myte Interactive
N
Neat Corporation
Neon Noroshi
NetEase
NIEKO
Nifty League
Nintendo of Europe
Nitrado
No Hero Digital
Not a Shark Company
O
Opus Artz
Oro Interactive
Overwolf | Tebex
P
Paradox
Partnier.com
Piktiv
Playcorion
Player One Consulting
Pocket Sized Hands
Power of e
PQube
PreMortem Studio
Q
QS Games
Quantic Lab
R
Raw Fury
Reactional Music
Reactional Music Group
Really Interactive
Red Meat Games
Red Vault Interactive
Rocksalt Interactive
ROCKVAST Publishing
Rokky
Rovio
Rusto
S
Sarepta Studio
Seagulls
Secret Mode
Sexret Sauce
Shanghai Hypergryph Network Technology
Shiro Unlimited
Skill2Win Studios
Skystone Games
SneakyBox
Snow Leaf Studios
Sony Interactive
Spawn Point Trondheim
Steel Media
Stratosphere Games
Sustainable Games Alliance
Sweden Game Arena
SYBO
T
thatgamecompany
The Fine Arc Nordic
The Powell Group
Thoughtfish
TMG
Transcenders Media
Tugboat Interactive UG
Turborilla
U
UberStrategist
Undone Games
Untitled Advertising
Upgrade Entertainment
V
VoicePatrol
W
WINGS
Winterkeep Interactive
WoodRunner Games
Worldpay / Global Payments
X
XP Gaming
Xsolla
Z
Zaibatsu Interactive
Zeppelin Studio OG