Why growth is moving to game markets like China, MENA and Spain

Global games revenue is shifting to emerging and regional growth markets including China, MENA and Spain.

These three locations are all part of Pocket Gamer Connects 2026 calendar, providing a gateway to games business opportunities across new sectors.

Layoffs and studio closures have increasingly headlined the industry over the last couple of years, creating a sense that growth has stalled. The numbers, however, tell a different story.

Indeed, as Matthew Ball’s 2026 industry report confirms, global games content sales hit an all-time high of around $196bn in 2025, breaking the industry's prior record set in 2021.

So to put it in Ball’s own words, why don't things feel better?

The answer is that growth hasn’t disappeared, it’s moved. Increasingly, expansion is being driven by sectors that many Western studios have traditionally paid less attention to, including regional platforms, audiences, and emerging investment hubs across Asia, the Middle East and parts of Europe.

Expansion is being driven by sectors that many Western studios have traditionally paid less attention to.

As with any region, developers, publishers and investors entering these markets will want to navigate the local landscape with care and local expertise - which is exactly why the Pocket Gamer Connects 2026 calendar is connecting you with industry delegates on the ground.

China

Despite regulatory challenges and a complex publishing landscape, China remains the largest and most lucrative games market in the world.

The country accounts for 20% of global player spending and 38% of growth. Its players give 84% of their spend in games to Chinese titles. Studios aiming for global market share can't afford to ignore native Chinese players.

For international studios, the market holds unfamiliar ground in terms of culture, legislation, language and more. As a result, partnerships and local knowledge have become important stepping stones for those hoping to enter or expand in the region.

PG Connects Summit Shanghai 2026 on July 29th offers a convenient gateway into the Chinese games sector, connecting you with industry professionals and expertise essential to successfully reach this significant audience.

MENA

MENA is one of the most significant secondary growth markets in the global games industry, backed by substantial sovereign investment, growing smartphone adoption and a young, fast-growing player base.

Crunching the numbers, the Middle East games market alone is projected to exceed $9 billion by 2031, according to Mordor Intelligence. Meanwhile, the MENA-3 games market (including UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt) is set to reach $2.8bn by 2029 as per Niko Partners.

Growth hasn’t disappeared, it’s moved.

Player numbers are quickly rising too. With a 5-year CAGR of 6.8%, the region had about 72 million gamers at the end of 2024 - a number estimated to hit 84.3 million by 2029. Women now also account for over 37% of the MENA-3 player base, up from 32.6% in 2023.

Alongside its expanding audience, governments across the region have been investing heavily into building local games industries, funding studios, supporting esports infrastructure and encouraging international partnerships.

For companies exploring growth opportunities in the region, events such as Dubai GameExpo Summit 2026, taking place on May 20th-21st, provide an opportunity to connect with developers, publishers and investors contributing to the next stage of MENA’s games ecosystem.

Spain

While much attention has focused on emerging sectors outside Europe, Spain has been establishing itself as one of the industry’s fastest growing markets.

In 2024, it grew to an all-time high of $2.8bn. Final 2025 data is expected to show further growth. Cities such as Barcelona have become key drivers of that expansion, hosting a growing range of international studios, independent developers and creative startups.

Lower operating costs relative to other European countries, government incentives and institutions backing its creative talent, in addition to a supportive startup environment have all helped position Spain as an appealing base for studios looking to expand in Europe.

Ball counts it among the secondary growth markets expected to keep driving revenue in coming years.

Explore new partnerships in this growth market at PG Connects Barcelona on June 15th-16th.

A more regional future for games

Global games industry growth is becoming decentralised and regionalised. Markets such as China, MENA and Spain illustrate how new ecosystems are redefining where innovation, players and capital are flowing.

In 2026, much of that discussion will take place on the ground in the industry’s new and evolving key markets.

Stay updated on Pocket Gamer Connects' forthcoming 2026 events calendar via our regular newsletter and join the conversation for yourself.