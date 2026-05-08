How Chinese game makers leverage AI

China’s games industry is taking the lead in both size and AI adoption, outpacing more resistant Western studios and audiences.

Around 60% of Chinese studios use AI across assets, storytelling, ops and growth.

Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai 2026 is a gateway to explore this and access China’s games market.

China is the world's largest games market, with around 20% of global player spending and 38% of growth. How does the speed at which Chinese developers are experimenting with and integrating AI into every layer of content creation contribute to that momentum?

While most of the Western game industry seems confused about the use of AI, and many studios and players resisting the technology outright, Chinese game developers are running ahead. 60% of studios are already using the technology within their development pipeline, according to a 2025 report from Niko Partners. That number is most likely higher today.

From game assets, narratives, live ops and UA, AI is used across Chinese game studios’ entire workflows. A snapshot of some of China’s top-ranked game companies emphasises this, with miHoYo being an early MiniMax investor and using its models since 2023 to generate scripts, storylines, and assets. 37 Interactive has helped fund Zhipu AI, Moonshot AI, and Baichuan, and uses their models across customer service and creation of game plots.

NetEase uses AI-powered platform Tripo AI for asset creation, while Tencent has fully embraced the integration of AI technology into the full game lifecycle.

The strategic opportunity in China

As the world’s largest games market, China offers unmissable business opportunities that no forward-looking game professional can afford to ignore.

Shanghai, home to many of the globe's biggest game companies, is a global fintech and games hub, making ChinaJoy 2026 week a high-impact moment to connect with the Chinese market and its builders.

PG Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29th is your direct access point to the pioneers driving this intersection. Taking place right ahead of ChinaJoy, the summit will gather representatives from leading game companies not only on Chinese soil, but across the wider Asia region and beyond. Bridging east and west, the event is focused on cutting-edge knowledge and international partnerships.

Expert speakers will share lessons on how AI can practically improve game development, boost growth, and advance the industry. With four curated tracks covering global trends, investment, development, growth, monetisation, and new technologies, there's something on offer for every game professional serious about levelling up their business strategies.

The summit will bring together 500 local, regional, and global game professionals (70% game makers, 50% C-level executives), including teams and decision-makers from companies like Tencent, NetEase, miHoYo, Take-Two, Scopely, Supercell, Lilith, Huawei, Epic Games, and many more.

Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29th is your familiar and direct gateway into China’s huge and growing game sector. Maximise your ChinaJoy 2026 week by registering today.