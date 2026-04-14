Discover how to enter and navigate China's games market in 2026 at PGC Summit Shanghai

Connect with and forge partnerships with developers, publishers, platforms, and services in the world's largest games market.

Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29th is your dedicated gateway to games business in China.

Secure your Super Early Bird tickets today.

With China’s games market accounting for around 20% of global player spending and 38% of growth, it’s not surprising that international curiosity for the sector is growing.

China is the world's largest, most lucrative games market. At the same time, it’s also opaque, with unpredictable regulations, censorship and a licensing approval system that has halted some studios’ operations for months in the past. Not to mention the separate rules foreign games companies are subject to.

For game makers looking to enter this market, the upside is enormous, but it’s not without real barriers and tension. In order to overcome these, most non-Chinese game companies operating in China leverage local partnerships: publishers with regulatory experience, distribution and platform partners, marketing and live service specialists, and other strategic collaborators.

Local knowledge, native connections and strategic partnerships, identified and initiated on the ground, are essential to understanding and staying up to speed with the playfield. The people who best understand how to navigate the Chinese games market in 2026 are the people within it - developers, publishers, platforms, services, regulators and investors who operate there daily.

Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29th is your dedicated access point to those connections.

If you are a games professional looking to do business in China in 2026 and beyond, the event serves as a gateway to the local development scene, publishing deals and funding conversations, offering first-hand market insight and practical guidance to game operations in the Chinese market.

In one high-impact day, you get direct access to local, regional and global game professionals from companies such as Tencent, NetEase, miHoYo, Supercell, EA, Lilith, Scopely, Habby, and many more - in addition to curated matchmaking sessions designed to move conversations and partnerships forward.

Why Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai

A dedicated gateway to the games business in China.

700 international games industry attendees (70% game makers).

Curated market insight from expert speakers.

Mobile, PC, console, AI, HTML5, XR and more.

Integrated meeting system (MeetToMatch).

Comprehensive expo area and meeting spaces.

Tailored indie opportunities with showcase tables and a pitching competition.

Focused matchmaking sessions connecting investors, publishers, developers.

Busy post-conference networking activity.

Scheduled just before ChinaJoy, PG Connects Summit Shanghai 2026 is the most efficient way to ensure you arrive in Shanghai ready to do business. Secure your Super Early Bird entry today.