Make your China market move this May Day

Take advantage of the May Day break with 10% off tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29th.

Pocket Gamer Connects will return to the world’s largest games market, China, after a strong debut in 2025 - bringing its focused, deal-driven summit back to Shanghai on July 29th.

Taking place right ahead of this year’s ChinaJoy week, PG Connects Summit Shanghai serves as a gateway between the eastern and western games industries, facilitating targeted networking, deal-making and market insight for developers, publishers, investors, platforms and service providers.

From curated matchmaking sessions to expert-led content tracks, the event is designed to help international companies navigate the local landscape and identify the right partners. For native game professionals, it provides direct access to global companies, insights and opportunities.

For any game maker looking to build partnerships and expand opportunities either in the world’s most lucrative games sector, the wider Asia region or in the West, Shanghai is an essential entry point in July and August.

Now with China’s Labor Day holiday approaching, it’s a good time to prepare your next move, whether that’s exploring new markets, building connections, or advancing partnerships for the second half of the year.

To mark the occasion, we’re offering a time-limited 10% off on tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai.

Use promo code PGBMAY10 at checkout to redeem your discount, until midnight Friday, May 8th.

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