Start your ChinaJoy trip at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai 2026

PG Connects Summit Shanghai returns on July 29th, 2026, offering developers, publishers, and investors a high-impact business event ahead of ChinaJoy.

Attendees get direct access to decision-makers from major studios like Tencent, NetEase and EA through structured networking sessions.

After a stunning debut in 2025, Pocket Gamer Connects will again set sail for the world’s largest games market, China, right ahead of this year’s ChinaJoy week.

Taking place on July 29th, PG Connects Summit Shanghai provides a meeting point where game makers (65% are publishers, developers and indies), investors and services can do business more efficiently. Opportunities are curated to initiate partnerships, facilitate deal-making and provide expert-led insight that count towards product development and growth.

If you’re a game maker looking to expand your business opportunities either in the world’s most lucrative games sector, the wider Asia region or in the West, Shanghai is your destination for July.

From East to West - A room of decision-makers

Serving both as a landing point for international delegates and a gateway to the global market for native business-makers, PG Connects Summit Shanghai offers direct access to key senior figures and decision-makers. Last year, companies including Tencent, NetEase, miHoYo, EA, Epic Games, Ubisoft, Supercell, Lilith, Scopely, Habby and many more were represented, giving you a clear indication of the kind of names you will share the floor with.

In addition to the informal meetups taking place throughout the day, you can identify and meet with active investors through structured funding conversations or find your next publishing deal by participating in curated speed-style matchmaking sessions.

In the evening, the Pocket Gamer Party will provide further networking opportunities in a more relaxed setting, connecting the global games industry family in one bustling venue.

An agenda focused on outcomes

For international games professionals, entering the world’s largest games market and reaching its domestic audience comes with a series of barriers. Complex legislation and practices alongside an unfamiliar culture and language all require help from local partners and market experts.

At PG Connects Summit Shanghai, you will build connections that matter and gain knowledge spanning from monetisation knowhow, practical development stories, market insight from the local to global landscape, UA strategies and funding advice, all from top-tier speakers from all corners of the industry.

Can you afford not to?

Whether you're flying in for ChinaJoy with the prospect of forging new business connections on the ground, identifying regional partnerships or meeting with global game makers and investors, PG Connects Summit Shanghai 2026 provides a convenient yet essential framework, all in a single, high-impact day.

PG Connects Summit Shanghai 2026 takes place on July 29th. Secure your place now and make your ChinaJoy trip more worthwhile.