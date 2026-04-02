11 essential tips for maximising your time during ChinaJoy

ChinaJoy and Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai take place this July/August.

Citizens from 50 countries can now travel visa-free to China.

Our handy preparation guide will help you make the most of your business opportunities in Shanghai.

For most busy professionals, ChinaJoy in late July/early August feels like a lifetime away. Of course, you could book everything the week before, if you’re prepared to splash out on last-minute flights and spend a week in a hotel located uncomfortably far from the main action.

Either that, or you could plan ahead. Early birds not only get the best flight prices and cheapest event tickets, but they also get the flexibility to choose flight times and secure the most convenient hotels. Speaking of early bird tickets, the super early bird discounts are available now for Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29th.

Whichever you’re inclined to, that Shanghai trip is now less than four months away, so we’d highly recommend you start making a few early preparations.

To help you make the most of your trip and even manage to enjoy some of the action, we’ve compiled a handy preparation guide. Scroll down and make sure you’ve ticked off the most relevant points, ideally before you dash to the airport.

1. Know your updated visa requirements

In case you're travelling to Shanghai from the UK, Europe (except for Czechia, Serbia and Lithuania), Canada, Oceania or some countries in Asia or South America, you don't need a visa. China's current visa-free policy lets citizens from most European nations and the UK enter the country for up to 30 days - no application or fees.

If you're coming to network and meet partners in the world’s largest games market, you're good to go. Just make sure you stay up-to-date on the latest visa policy relevant to your country and bring a passport with at least six months' validity remaining.

2. Book your flights both ways

With your visa eligibility ticked off, it’s time to consider booking flights. Keep in mind that to enter China visa-free, you have to provide both your inbound and outbound flights.

It’s worth noting that July is the busiest time of the year to fly into Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport. For the cheapest rates, Skyscanner recommends you book at least 40 days in advance.

3. Always go downtown

Got somewhere to stay already? Good. If not, don’t lose sleep over finding somewhere near the expo area. Most of the surrounding networking action, particularly if your trip is business-focused, takes place downtown.

4. Consider buying an eSim

Depending on your phone contract, to ensure you get stable internet access, it's worth considering purchasing an eSim before you travel and having it ready for when you land in China.

5. Install a VPN before you go

If you are mainly travelling to ChinaJoy to do business, make sure you’ve got a VPN installed and activated before you arrive in the country, ensuring you have access to all the essential communication channels like Gmail, chat apps, social media and more.

6. Download a translation app

Likewise, come prepared with a translation app such as Microsoft Translator, Baidu Translate and Papago (doesn’t require VPN) or a trustworthy AI tool that does translations well.

7. Get WeChat

Messaging app WeChat is the main form of mobile communication in China - and you can also join local groups to connect with about ChinaJoy and surrounding events. You'll want to do this in advance and, if possible, set up payments in the app on WeChat Pay to make your time in China easier.

8. Save files locally, not in the cloud

Wi-Fi and mobile data can be unreliable. Make sure to store everything on your device, rather than relying on Google Drive or Dropbox storage.

9. Get a local cab app like DiDi

For many countries outside of China, you might be using ride-hailing services like Uber and Bolt. Check out apps like DiDi before you head out to China to ensure you can get around the city smoothly.

10. Leave before the crowd

Be a pro and leave when you’re on top - meaning early. At the end of a busy day exploring and networking, the last thing you have patience for is waiting for taxis or subways. Wrap up and leave slightly before the show ends, giving yourself the best chance of beating the queues.

11. Secure your place at PG Connects Summit Shanghai, July 29th

By now, we’ve established that you’re in Shanghai to do games business, right? The last, but by far most important thing left on your to-do list is to make sure you join Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29th.

Taking place just ahead of ChinaJoy, developers, publishers, investors, services and platform holders from all over the world who are already in the city are set to join this high-impact networking day to forge new connections, partnerships and deals.

Last year, decision-makers and teams from the likes of Tencent, NetEase, MiHoYo, Supercell, Epic Games, Take-Two, Habby, Lilith and many more were in attendance.

Serving as a landing point and gateway to the world’s largest, most lucrative games market, the summit is where global games professionals connect with the local games market, and companies on the ground get direct access to international industry delegates. East meet West - West meet East.

Register your Super Early Bird ticket now - starting from just $95.