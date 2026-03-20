How Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai is your gateway to the world’s largest games market

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Shanghai on July 29th for a curated games industry event ahead of ChinaJoy, connecting global companies with the world's largest games market.

Join developers, publishers, investors, platforms and service providers from East to West for connections, deal-making and market insights.

China has become increasingly relevant to the evolving global games industry. The world’s largest games market by revenue and player number, the country now accounts for 20% of global player spending and 38% of growth.

For international companies, it’s not so much a question of whether it matters, but about how to get in.

Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai 2026, taking place on July 29th, addresses that question. Positioned just ahead of ChinaJoy, the event brings together developers, publishers, investors, platforms and service providers from East to West for connections, deal-making and market insights.

Why Shanghai

As China’s financial capital and a global tech centre, Shanghai is also a hotbed for games, hosting numerous native game companies such as miHoYo and Lilith, alongside global names including Ubisoft, Riot Games and EA. For international companies, the city is an entryway to understand the market better, build industry connections and expand business opportunities.

The Chinese market presents significant hurdles for international companies. Western game makers, in particular, face barriers related to regulatory issues, complexities in monetisation and publishing, and the challenges of an unfamiliar culture and language.

The companies successfully navigating issues like these often do so through local partners. Publishers with regulatory experience, distribution and platform partners, marketing and live service specialists, and other strategic collaborators are often a first step to connecting with and understanding the local landscape. PG Connects Summit Shanghai is designed to help you find them.

If you are a games professional looking to enter the Chinese market, there are several reasons why Shanghai should be your destination this July.

Why PG Connects Summit Shanghai

PG Connects Summit Shanghai is a business-centred event where conversations and outcomes come first. The event serves as a structured meeting point between Chinese and global game companies.

Curated matchmaking sessions - pairing developers with publishers and investors - offer focused opportunities to meet the right professionals for your next deal.

Expert speakers from around the world present on multiple content tracks, offering deep insights into local and regional challenges, practical game development techniques and innovative business strategies.

Optimise your trip by attending the summit just before ChinaJoy. This timing allows you to identify valuable business connections ahead of the big event, making your week more worthwhile.

Tickets are now available at Super Early Bird rates - starting at just $95. Register your place via the official website.