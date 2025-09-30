One week left - 10 reasons to join Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

The biggest games industry event in the Nordics, Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, takes place next week, October 7th to 8th.

In case you’re still thinking about attending, here’s a roundup of reasons why you should.

With Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2025 approaching as quickly as autumn sunsets, there are plenty of reasons to be reminded why you can’t afford to miss the biggest b2b games event in the Nordics on October 7th and 8th.

Yes, that’s next week. In case you haven’t, it’s time to book your ticket.

Setting the agenda for Q4 and 2026, here’s why you can’t miss PGC Helsinki…

Key industry insight from 150 speakers

More than 150 industry thought leaders, from global visionaries to regional creators, will share their expert insight, inspiring new goals and giving your business a real strategic advantage.

Learn from the best, including speakers from Supercell, Rovio, Remedy, Epic Games, and many more industry pioneering companies.

Four events in one ticket

A significant part of the massive five-day Finnish Games Week, this year’s conference delivers no fewer than three partner events, running alongside PGC Helsinki: Big Screen Gaming, AI Gamechangers, and Beyond Games Transmedia Summit.

Bigger than ever isn’t just a marketing slogan. The two-day agenda is brimming with essential content. What started in mobile games 12 years ago now encompasses a dedicated focus on PC and console, AI’s impact on games, and a brand new spotlight on games crossing into transmedia sectors like film, music, TV, animation, and more.

Get seen - get connected

With 1,300+ industry decision-makers — from developers, publishers, to investors, service providers, platforms, and more — PGC Helsinki puts your brand directly in front of the people who matter. It’s your fastest route to meaningful connections, high-value partnerships, and lasting visibility with an audience actively looking to discover new opportunities, solutions, and collaborations.

Attending industry leaders

From blockbuster publishers, top studios such as Supercell, Rovio, King, Tencent, and Zynga and boundary-stretching indies to cutting-edge tech providers and service partners, the lineup of companies attending this year’s event is nothing short of exceptional.

Meet face-to-face with some of the world’s biggest companies shaping the Nordic and global games industry.

Curated networking events

Registered ticket holders are already benefitting from MeetToMatch, the integrated platform allowing you to schedule meetings in advance of the event.

Beyond that, there’s a smorgasbord of curated sessions connecting developers, publishers and investors.

Form worthwhile business connections leading to crucial deals through events such as Investor Connector and Publisher SpeedMatch. Find the next big investment opportunity or showcase your game in the Big Indie Zone or the Very Big Indie Pitch (including Audience Choice Award).

Networking doesn’t have to be awkward. At IGDA’s Chat Corner, attendees can pull up a chair and dive into casual, moderated group chats with industry peers.

Whether you’re a first-time attendee looking to build your network or a seasoned pro keen to hear fresh perspectives, Chat Corner benefits everyone. When newcomers and veterans share insights, the entire conversation gets richer.

Want even more? Take advantage of the buzzing Global Connects Party.

Cross-media opportunities

Rock meets games: Neil Cooper of Therapy? will be at our event on Wednesday, October 8th, to share his perspective on the intersection of music and game.. The drummer is taking part in the “Game Tech Beyond Games” panel, which will be moderated by Steel Media’s Charly Harbord and also feature Mehdi Benkirane and Ksenia Koster.

Tapping into the major transmedia trend, the Beyond Games Transmedia Summit, taking place in the afternoon on October 7th, is a fantastic opportunity to spark conversations with companies and trailblazers in the growing cross-medial landscape.

Gain key knowledge from a broad platform of game companies, tech innovators, AI pioneers, and the foremost transmedia representatives in creative arts such as film, animation, TV, and music.



Top 50 Mobile Game Makers

Be in the room when the definitive list of the world’s Top 50 Mobile Game Makers is revealed live on October 7th.

Every year, the PocketGamer.biz team compiles a list, inspired by the viewpoint of readers who send in their nominations for consideration, of the companies in the mobile games business considered to be at the top of their game.

Now in its 16th edition, the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers has become a highly regarded annual event, and it’s all being revealed live in Helsinki on October 7th.

Celebrating women in the Nordic games industry

On October 8th at 12 pm, live at PGC Helsinki, the Aurora: Celebrating Women in the Nordic Games Industry, supported by Women in Games, will shine a spotlight on ten remarkable women and non-binary people shaping the future of the Nordic games industry.

Selected by a dedicated panel of experts from a pool of industry nominations, the ten honourees represent a new generation of leadership. Their work spans creative innovation, business growth, and advocacy, reflecting the diversity and strength of the Nordic games community.

The Aurora Initiative was launched to celebrate and elevate women and non-binary professionals across the Nordic games sector, offering visibility, recognition, and inspiration for their contributions to the industry.

Connecting recruiters and job seekers

Powered by Games Factory Talents, the Careers Zone is an impactful prospect for job seekers in the games industry, enabling AI-enhanced face-to-face networking between recruiters and candidates.

At a time when job hunting often feels impersonal, the Careers Zone cuts through the noise. Profiles can be uploaded, meetings arranged at the event and real conversations sparked.

Two-day schedule

This is just the highlight reel. Dive into the full two-day event schedule, and book your ticket today before it sells out.