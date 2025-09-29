Content revealed: Why you can't miss out on our biggest PGC Helsinki ever

22 tracks of cutting edge content.

150+ speakers.

Three summits: Big Screen Gaming, AI Gamechangers and the Beyond Games Transmedia Summit.

With the 12th edition of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki in just a couple of weeks, we're delighted to unveil the two-day conference content – itself part of Finnish Games Week.



Our speakers and panelists will share their expert insight to help you make better games, more easily, and to boost your business.



More than 150 of the world’s leading authorities will deliver 22 tracks of cutting edge content covering everything from user acquisition to investment, publishing to webstores.



Although our roots are in mobile, this conference has since evolved to take in everything including Android and iOS, PC and console, blockchain, the metaverse, XR, AI and more. Exploring these sectors, three summits will run alongside PGC Helsinki in 2025: Big Screen Gaming, AI Gamechangers, and the Beyond Games Transmedia Summit.



Your PGC ticket grants access to all these events and more, representing better value than ever. Tickets are available now from the official event website.

Schedule overview

Two days of essential seminars, networking events and more…

Tuesday morning

09:30 – 10:30 Track: Finest Finland

Discover Finland's hottest industry trends and gain valuable insight into the latest facts and figures. Explore beyond the borders to uncover a wealth of information, encompassing diverse sectors and cutting-edge developments. Stay informed with concise, relevant content that captures the essence of the ever-evolving games industry landscape.

Featured speakers: KooPee Hiltunen (Neogames Finland), Veli-Pekka Piirainen (Critical Force), Natasha Skult (MiTale)

09:30 – 11:10 Track: Monetiser

Unleash the full potential of cutting-edge advertising formats, in-app purchases (IAPs), and other groundbreaking monetisation developments in this specialised track. Stay ahead of the curve by exploring the latest advancements in targeted advertising, optimising IAP strategies, and leveraging innovative monetisation models. Discover the keys to effectively monetise your games and maximise revenue streams, ensuring long-term success and profitability in an ever-evolving industry landscape.

Featured speakers: Miikka Louotio (Appcharge), Katerina Maliaran (Burny Games), Stan Minasov (AppMagic)

09:30 – 12:30 Big Screen Gaming Summit

Focusing squarely on the opportunities, challenges, and key trends in the world of console, PC, XR, and web3, the summit will deliver a dedicated forum for discussion, content, and connections within this gaming landscape. We’ll cover the cutting-edge technologies, developer insight, discoverability strategies, new business models, and the many other facets relating to both current and next generation game development.

Featured speakers: Ari Arnbjörnsson (Epic Games), Katleen Evers (4EversGames), Ilari Kuittinen (Housemarque)

10:00 – 12:00 Investor Connector

A dedicated session that welcomes applications from game-related studios hoping to connect with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

10:30 – 11:30 Track: Nordic Next

Helsinki and Finland have earned a deserved reputation as a gaming production hub but their Nordic neighbours have collectively ensured the region as a whole has been regarded as one that can comfortably play on the inernational stage when it comes to the making of games. Discover the companies and individuals that are emerging as the next generation set to take this ever-exciting region to new heights.

11:00 – 16:15 RoundTables

Participate in roundtable discussions with a group of expert speakers and debate the pressing topics, with questions and input welcome from the audience.

Game Art In The Age Of AI

Rewarded UA Roundtable: What's Driving Success

Ask Games Lawyers Anything: This Normally Costs Money

Featured speakers: Joeli Niva (Rovio), Ieva Kovarskyte (Remedy Entertainment), Roosa Pitkänen (DLA Piper Finland)

11:10 – 12:50 Track: The Growth Track

In addition to mastering gameplay mechanics, understanding user acquisition and retention techniques is crucial for growing your game. Gain essential insights into effective strategies on how to grow your business in adverse and new environments, optimise your game's user interface, and continuously analyse player feedback. With these strategies for expanding into new territories and adapting to changing market conditions, you can attract and retain a dedicated player base, ensuring steady growth and success for your game.

Featured speakers: Egle Gruselionyte (Unity), Alvaro Zorrilla (GAMEE), Christopher Lefebvre (ByteBrew)

11:30 – 12:50 Track: Global Trends

Maximise your global potential by entering the world’s largest games market. This track aims to bridge the West-East gap by sharing all the ins and outs of the Eastern sector. Get key knowledge on how best to approach the APAC region in order to make your game a success.

Featured speakers: Josh Skinner (Sensor Tower), Andrew Antykov (VIZOR), Utku Erdinç (Rollic)

Tuesday afternoon

13:40 – 17:00 Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit

PG Connects is excited to unveil the Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit, its collaboration with the Helsinki Film Lab to bring some movie magic, animation insight and transmedia talk. Running on its own stage, the event will feature several sub-tracks containing talks and panels with professionals and thought leaders from the transmedia sector. Gazing into a cross-medial future, discussions will revolve around challenges and opportunities relating to IP, shared technology, new business models, investment programmes, and more.

Featured speakers: Miro Vesterinen (Remedy Entertainment), Niko Pyrhönen (Psyon Games), Simon Usiskin (JWR Ventures)

13:50 – 15:30 Track: Webstore Wizardry Sponsored by Stash

Discover the growing significance of webstores and how they can play a pivotal role in the industry. We’ll uncover valuable insights on how game creators can leverage these platforms to monetise their creations. You’ll gain a deeper understanding of how online stores integrate with the current gaming ecosystem, including in-app purchases and official app stores, and receive actionable tips on optimising your presence in the webstore landscape, ensuring a successful and rewarding experience for both creators and players.

Featured speakers: Valerie Alfimova (Stash), Gustav Pastucha (Pixel Federation), Tony Markov (FastSpring)

13:50 – 15:30 Track: Audience Accelerator Sponsored by Phiture

Discover the most effective growth, user acquisition (UA), and marketing techniques to take your game to the next level. From optimising your app store listings to running paid campaigns, this track will equip you with the tools you need to attract more users, increase engagement, and drive revenue.

Featured speakers: Deniz Kekec (InnoGames), Galina Fedulova (Wooga), Mikey Feingold (Phiture)

15:30 – 17:10 Track: Game Dev Stories

Get inspired by the firsthand experiences of games developers as they share their latest projects, groundbreaking innovations, and invaluable lessons learned throughout their journey. Gain exclusive insights into their creative process, discover the innovative solutions they've implemented, and uncover the wisdom they've gained along the way. Don't miss the opportunity to learn from the best in the industry and fuel your own path to success in game development.

Featured speakers: Jacob Thomas (Tencent Games), Sonja Ängeslevä (Phantom Gamelabs), Mika Rahko (Futureplay Games)

15:30 – 17:10 Track: Browser Breakthroughs Sponsored by Crazy Games

As the games industry continues to evolve, new ways of playing games for consumers are discovered. But how about rediscovering methods that have been out of the spotlight? This track explores the world of HTML5 gaming, diving deep into the unique challenges and opportunities for developers in the browser gaming ecosystem, from navigating monetization models (ads, in-app purchases, subscriptions) to mastering cross-platform compatibility.

Featured speakers: Anna Stoilova (Rogues), Elina Arponen (Quicksave Interactive)

17:10 – 17:45 Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025

Every year the PocketGamer.biz team compiles a list of the companies in the mobile games business considered to be at the top of their game. This includes the viewpoint of readers who send in their list of nominations for consideration. The Top 50 Game Makers covers developers and publishers of all sizes.

19:30 – 23:30 Global Connects Party

Want the perfect way to wind down after a hard day’s Connecting? Veterans of our PGC parties will confirm we generally know how to have a good time. Come and share a few drinks with us and all the other attendees for some out-of-hours networking.

Wednesday morning

09:25 – 12:50 AI Gamechangers Summit

Focused on the intersection of artificial intelligence and the games industry, this event covers PC, console, mobile, XR and even an occasional drop of web3. Featuring a curated programme delivered by leading experts in the field, this summit provides a unique and essential insider perspective on how AI and ML are shaping everything from narrative design to QA, monetisation, and UA – giving you the key lowdown on this evolving field and its implications for the games industry.

Featured speakers: Tommy Thompson (AI and Games), Hanna Toivonen (Starstuff), Jari Pauna (Brimstone AI)

09:50 – 11:10 Track: Retarget Revolution Sponsored by RTB House

Much gets made out of user acquisition in today’s landscape. But as the UA-sphere has taken a hit, should companies be more focused on retaining and re-engaging audiences? In this track, our experts will share their insights and provide practical advice on how you can implement retargeting strategies to keep a hold of your players, increase lifetime value and improve revenue streams.

Featured speakers: Matej Jurcak (Pixel Federation), Licia Prehn (Next Games), Henri Lindgren (Kokoon Games)

10:20 – 12:30 Track: Power-Up

Curated by a panel of women, this track amplifies the voices and stories too often left behind the scenes of the games industry. It brings to light the experiences of those whose journeys are marked by resilience, creativity, and determination, yet are rarely given the spotlight. Through conversations with trailblazers, innovators, and leaders, it uncovers the challenges they’ve faced, the milestones they’ve achieved, and the new paths they continue to forge.

Featured speakers: Jenny Brusk (Science Park Skövde/Sweden Game Arena), Kelly Vero (NAK3D), Katharina Schmidt (Rovio)

11:00 – 13:15 RoundTables

Participate in round table discussions with a group of expert speakers and debate the hottest topics, with questions and input welcome from the audience.

Effects Of Technology & Market Shifts In Recruitment

Featured speakers: Andre Lemaitre (Makers Forge), Oleg Paliy (Games Factory Talents), Darren Butler (The Gaming Recruiter)

11:10 – 12:30 Track: Game Maker Insights

Immerse yourself in real-world case studies from the forefront of the industry, delving into diverse areas such as game design, audio production, character design, user experience (UX), and narrative development. Gain valuable insights from these practical examples that showcase successful approaches, innovative techniques, and effective strategies employed by industry professionals. Expand your knowledge and stay inspired by the experiences shared by experts in these key domains of game development and design.

Featured speakers: Matej Jurcak (Pixel Federation), Licia Prehn (Next Games), Tomi Toikka (Makea Games)

12:10 – 12:30 Aurora: Celebrating Women In The Nordic Games Industry

The Nordic games industry is bursting with talent, creativity, innovation and at the heart of it are women whose work inspires, challenges, and pushes the medium forward. From visionary artists and immersive sound designers to brilliant writers, programmers, producers, and trailblazing entrepreneurs, we will be celebrating and spotlighting a selection of these industry-leading women.

Wednesday afternoon

13:30 – 14:30 Track: Publisher Power

Explore the challenges and opportunities of games publishing. Including insights into the unique cultural and regulatory considerations of global regions, as well as strategies for navigating these challenges and maximising revenue potential to get the most out of your publishing deal and take your game's launch to the next level.

Featured speakers: Joni Lappalainen (Dreamloop Games), Elena Lobova (Burny Games), Ben Kvalo (Midwest Games)

13:50 – 15:30 Track: Developer Toolkit

Experts in game development will share their insights into the essential tools, software, and processes that are crucial for creating high-quality games, as well as tips for optimising workflows and collaborating effectively as a team.

Featured speakers: Holger Wurst (Wooga), Teemu Haila (Metaplay), Christof Wegmann (Photon Engine)

13:50 – 15:30 Track: Next-Gen UA

Leaning on the premise that AI is at its best when it functions as a tranformative force, these sessions explore the striking benefit of the application of artificial intelligence in redefining tried-and-tested methods of user acquisition and marketing outreach. Get the lowdown on the new approaches that will catapult your UA strategy in order to significantly move the needle for your business.

Featured speakers: Anatoly Sharifulin (AppFollow), Ted Verani (wappier), Peter Fodor (AppAgent)

14:00 – 15:00 Publisher SpeedMatch

Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with leading publishers. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects.

14:30 – 15:30 Track: IP Unlocked

Delve into the intricate landscape of licensing and navigating the potential pitfalls associated with working with intellectual property. Uncover the key strategies for harnessing the immense global influence wielded by major franchises. Whether it's unlocking opportunities or sidestepping challenges, gain insights into maximizing the power and potential inherent in intellectual property collaborations, and understand the dynamics shaping the expansive world of big franchises.

Featured speakers: Daniel Rantala (Fingersoft), Jussi Ultima (Zaibatsu Interactive), Katharina Schmidt (Rovio)

15:30 – 16:50 Track: Future Formats

Explore the future of games, where ground-breaking technologies like AI, Metaverse, and web3 redefine the industry landscape. Delve into discussions about the transformative power of these innovations, unravelling their potential dominance and anticipating the ripple effects on the games eco-system. This track scrutinises the dynamic interplay of emerging technologies, offering insights into the multifaceted evolution that awaits the games landscape.

Featured speakers: Alex Bordanova (Voicemod), Rob Eijgenraam (TokenMinds), Ksenia Koster (Audiokinetic)

15:30 – 17:10 Track: Incredible Indies

Discover essential strategies and insights on not just surviving but thriving as a smaller studio in the fiercely competitive games development landscape of today. Learn how to leverage your strengths, cultivate a unique identity, and differentiate yourself in the market. Explore effective techniques, smart resource management, and innovative approaches to game design. Arm yourself with the knowledge and tools to carve out a successful path for your studio in the dynamic games industry.

Featured speakers: Klaus Kääriäinen (Jestercraft), Christina Barleben (Thoughtfish), Thanh Nguyen (DIRGA Games)

15:30 – 17:10 Track: Show Me The Money

Stay updated on the latest trends in the world of investment and gain practical insights on how to secure impactful funding for your business. Explore strategies to attract investors, navigate funding options, and make informed financial decisions. Join us to unlock the keys to funding success and discover the latest trends as the games industry goes through this turbulent period.

Featured speakers: Erla Gunnhildardóttir (Figures), Liisa Sauri (Creative Europe Desk Finland), Jari Aalto (Supercell)

17:10 – 17:15 The Audience Choice Award Sponsored by Jam City

Every PGC Helsinki attendee is invited to vote for their favourite game on show in the the Big Indie Zone expo. Find out which of the thrilling projects from up-and-coming indies takes the top spot in this live announcement.

17:15 – 17:20 PGC PocketJam Showcase

Come celebrate the achievement of our brave jammers as they showcase the creations they have been able to develop during the time it takes us to deliver a conference.

17:20 – 17:30 The Very Big Indie Pitch winners

Hotly contested with pitches for Mobile, PC, Console games – discover the winners that knocked it out of the park with this traditional closing of ceremonies live on stage.

Don't miss out - book your tickets today!