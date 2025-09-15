Looking for work in the games industry? Get into the Careers Zone at PGC Helsinki

For candidates seeking career opportunities, the Careers Zone is a gateway to discovery

We’re delighted to bring the Careers Zone to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki on October 7th to 8th.

We are determined to create a community that empowers professionals to explore the games ecosystem, connect with fellow experts, and launch amazing careers.

The Careers Zone at PGC Helsinki powered by Games Factory Talent is poised to be a hub of innovation, networking and talent acquisition.

Jobseekers

For candidates seeking career opportunities, the Careers Zone is a gateway to discovery. We’ve simplified the application process, putting open roles from hiring studios directly on the Games Factory Talent platform.

You can take control of your career journey by requesting meetings with studio representatives directly in MeetToMatch from the Games Factory Talents platform.

On-site ticket holders can personalise their experience with matching jobs and face-to-face meetings with hiring managers - and also benefit from our programme of talks and panels, a networking party and more.

Virtual Job Seeker Access pass holders who are not attending will be able to browse the jobs board and connect with recruiters by email.

Apply to take part here.

Recruiters

If you're a recruiter, our recruitment packages offer a flexible way to elevate your recruitment strategy and discover the best candidates for your open roles.

The Recruiter Access package enables you to publish jobs online, view matching talent profiles and engage with interested candidates. The Recruiter Lite package includes access to MeetToMatch for scheduling appointments, whilst the Job Post starter package enables you to publish job listings online and receive applications directly to your ATS.

Apply to take part here.

About PG Connects Helsinki

The leading global games industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to Helsinki in 2025 – celebrating its 12th anniversary!

More than 1,500 delegates will gather for two days to network, discover, pitch and learn from 200 of the world’s leading authorities.

Although our roots are in mobile, this conference has since evolved to take in everything: Android and iOS, PC and console, blockchain, the metaverse, XR, AI and more will be covered across multiple track rooms.

Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetisation and growth, new technologies, company culture and plenty of other topics that will boost your business. You will join a true cross-section of the whole games industry, from fresh-faced indie designers to experienced CEOs and investors all looking to make new connections and do business.

Tickets are available now, with Onsite Job Seekers Tickets priced at just £50.