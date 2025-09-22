Therapy? drummer Neil Cooper and other stellar speakers joining Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki will feature a lineup of 150+ star speakers, including musician Neil Cooper from Therapy?.

Building momentum towards what looks to be a record-breaking games industry event, Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, alongside its partner summits Beyond Games Transmedia, Big Screen Gaming and AI Gamechangers, will present an unmissable programme of content.

Across both the main conference and the partner events, attendees can expect deep dives into the groundbreaking intersections between games, the latest technologies, and other entertainment formats, from music, film, TV animation, and beyond.

Fronted by Therapy?’s Neil Cooper

Headlining the afternoon on Wednesday, October 8th, to talk about music and games is drummer Neil Cooper from Northern Irish rock band Therapy?. A well known name in game circles, Therapy?'s music is featured in titles like Road Rash, NCAA Football 06, and Smash Bandits Racing.

Cooper is taking part in the “Game Tech Beyond Games” panel, which will be moderated by Steel Media’s Charly Harbord and also feature Mehdi Benkirane and Ksenia Koster.

More content across the conference

And that’s just one strand. With 150+ speakers, Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki also features:

Beyond Games Transmedia Summit (October 7th): Connecting game making with music, TV, streaming, film, and emerging platforms, this exciting afternoon is fully dedicated to explore how IP travels across multiple entertainment sectors. It’s where creative worlds collide and business opportunities multiply.

Big Screen Gaming Summit (October 7th): Exploring the console and PC market. Covering cutting-edge technologies, developer insight, discoverability strategies, new business models, and the many other facets relating to cross-platform development, this half-day event is a must for pioneers looking to shape the future games industry.

AI Gamechangers Summit (October 8th): Unpacking unique and essential insider perspective on how AI and ML are shaping everything from narrative design to QA, monetisation, and UA, this offers the key lowdown on every aspect of this evolving sector and its wider implications.

