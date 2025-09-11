Five ways one great B2B event can beat a thousand average ones

Five key ways Pocket Gamer Connects’ formula of quality over quantity results in better business opportunities for attendees.

Have you found yourself attending big expos and conferences only to realise they’re way too busy and overwhelming for any meaningful B2B networking to take place, and as a result, not a very good use of your resources?

We hear you. It’s a growing issue in the games industry. Companies feel they can’t risk not being visible at these huge arenas, but end up suffering both in terms of capital and time that could be spent investing in real opportunities elsewhere.

Imagine instead that you could join a highly focused B2B event that gathers exactly the professionals and decision-makers you are looking to connect with (discover the first wave of companies attending PGC Helsinki). Where brand visibility leads to powerful conversations, potential collaborations, and where pitches result in genuine feedback and future deals.

Enter Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, taking place October 7th to 8th. The event is not about ticking a box on a jam-packed industry events calendar - it’s about measurable and worthwhile return on time, money, and opportunity.

Here are five particular reasons this event delivers more value:

1. Connections that count

The people (70% game makers and 50% C-level executives) you meet at PGC Helsinki can change the trajectory of your business or career. Although an abundance of attendees (over 1,500 to be particular), it’s not the volume, but the quality that matters. Connect via one of the curated meeting sessions, matching you up with developers, publishers or investors, and set up your meetings in advance using the integrated MeetToMatch meeting platform.

2. Strategic knowledge > surface talk

You leave with actionable insights, trends, and foresight delivered first-hand from (150+) industry experts, giving you an advantage in a fast-shifting market.

3. Efficient investment

In two optimised days, you get access to unmatched focused networking opportunities, for instance through Investor Connector, Publisher SpeedMatch, and the Big Indie Zone, career changing conversations (flowing generously at the Global Connects Party), and partnerships that would otherwise take months, and far more monetary resources, to seal.

Yarnhub Animation Studios head of games, Cyril Barrow, speaker at the event, says PGC Helsinki “is a great chance for us to connect with the local community and showcase our progress on Brass Rain. And of course, it’s always exciting to exchange ideas with peers at one of the key European gaming events.”

4. Future-proofing

You’re not only learning about today’s games market, you’re also shaping where the ecosystem is heading. Has AI stretched your mind enough already? Behold, we haven’t even scratched the surface of future technologies. Join summits such as AI Gamechangers, Big Screen Gaming, and Beyond Games: Transmedia, to explore the unpaved paths of tomorrow’s industry.

One thing the Nordic games region has become known for is innovation and adaptation - two cornerstones of building resilience in volatile markets. Don’t get left behind.

5. Track record of results

Deals are done, partnerships are built, careers are advanced - PGC Helsinki has always been the event where the right opportunities converge.

As one of this year’s speakers, Burny Games head of strategic partnerships Elena Lobova, says, “We’re here to hear fresh ideas from industry leaders, share our own experience, and reconnect with friends, partners, and the brilliant creators behind some of the world’s top titles. Events like this are where collaborations are born and where we find new inspiration for our future projects.”

