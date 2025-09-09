Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2025: The companies you can’t miss making connections with

A powerhouse first wave of developers, publishers, indies, investors, tech innovators, and service partners shaping the Nordic games industry.

A growing line-up of global companies, with new names continuously added as Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2025 approaches.

The first wave of attendees for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2025 confirms what we already know, this year’s show is set to be a powerhouse.

From blockbuster publishers and boundary-pushing indies to cutting-edge tech providers and essential service partners, the lineup brings together the people shaping the Nordic games industry.

This mix means one thing: unmissable opportunities to connect, collaborate, and close deals that matter. Whether you’re looking for your subsequent publishing or investor partner, scouting innovative tools, or seeking creative inspiration, these are the companies you need to meet in Helsinki.

Companies you'll meet in Helsinki

This is just the beginning; what you see below is only a preview of the many companies that will be present. With new names being added continuously as the event approaches, one thing is for sure: you won’t want to miss what’s in store.

1-9

10tons

24Play

A

Aarki

Abandonware Studio

Activision

Afallon

AI and Games

Almedia GmbH

AMBER STUDIO

AppAgent

APPFOLLOW

Appvertiser AI

ARCANIX

AVOW GmbH

B

Behold Ventures

Bigabid

Brimstone AI

Burny Games

Business Finland - India

Business Oulu

C

Careeria | Finnish Game Jam

CAS.ai

Charstudio

Chibi Phoenix

CosmoUniverse

Crabware

Crackle

Crazy Labs

Creative Europe Desk Finland

Critical Force

D

Digital Turbine

Dimoso

DIRGA Games

Dirtybit

DLA Piper

Dodreams

Dream Games

Dreamloop Games

E

Emma Varjo Design

Epic Games

Exmox

F

Figures

Fingersoft

Formation Games

Future Run Ltd

Futureplay

FXFX Studio

G

Games Academy

Gamescom Latam

GameVision Studios

GamingCouch.com

Gcore

Good Friend Games

Gradient Universe

Greener Grass

Guul

H

H Games

Homa

HUUDA

Hyper Cats Studio

HyprMX

I

Impact Unified

Indomi Studio

InnoGames GmbH

J

Jestercraft

JoySpark Oy

Juego Studio

JWR Ventures

K

Kibernetinis Šakotis

Kuuasema

Kwalee Ltd

Kyy Games Oy

L

Lightspeed LA

Lithuanian Game Developers Association

Lohkare Games Oy

Lysto

M

Mad Data Games

MakersForge Ltd

Metacore Games Oy

Miri Growth

Mistplay Inc

MiTale Ltd

Mobidictum

Modmacon SL

MStars.AI

Musopia

N

Naapurin runoilijapoika tmi

Naavik

NAK3D

Namida Diamond Factory

Nanoreality Games

Neele-Vat Finland

Neogames Finland

Next Games, a Netflix Game Studio

NiceTry Games

Noor Games

Nopia

NORDIA Law

Nordic Game

NOXGAMES

O

Oulun Ammattikorkeakoulu

Outfit 7

P

pawaTech OU

Phantom gamelabs

Piktiv AB

Pixel Federation

Plarium Global Ltd

PlaytestCloud

PlayToMax

Pocketsfull.ai

Points.GS

Potensus

Psyche's Royale Gaming ry

Pusselbit Games AB

Q

Quicksave Interactive

R

RandomShoes

Rauma Holding Oy

Raw Power Games

Reforged Labs

Remerge

Resonarch

RevU

RevX

Rollic Games

ROUNDS

Rovio Entertainment

S

Scara Media Fz LLC

Science Park Skövde

Scrambly

Signum Growth Capital

Sisu Game Ventures

Siunaus

Sleetfleet

Smart Project

SOCIAL POINT

South-Eastern Finland University of Applied Sciences

Speech Clash

Starberry games

Starstuff

Step on D4

Susa Games

Sweden Game Arena

T

Tampere University

TapResearch

Tarboosh Games

TaruTech.ai

The Gaming Recruiter

The Green Heart Creative

Thoughtfish GmbH

ThreeSpringMedia

TokenMinds

Tuni

Turku AMK

Turku University of Applied Science

U

Universally Speaking

University of Lapland

Upgrade Entertainment OY

US Patent and Trade

V

Visible Realms Oy

VIZOR

Voicemod

W

Weizhijue (Nanjing) Digital Technology Company Limited

Wooga

X

XAMK South-Eastern Finland University of Applied Sciences

Xsolla

Y

Yarnhub Animation Studios

YOM

YouAppi Inc

Z