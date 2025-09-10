Don't miss three new summits at the heart of this year's Finnish Games Week

Finnish Games Week returns next month with a stronger content offering and a broader reach across all games platforms - and beyond!

New: Big Screen Gaming, AI Gamechangers, and Beyond Games: Transmedia Summits.

Plus: Aurora, Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025 and the Global Connects Party.

The Finnish Games Week returns next month with a stronger content offering and a broader reach across all games platforms - and beyond! This series of game industry events takes place in Helsinki October 6th to 10th and we're proud that Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki is once more at the heart of the week.

By concentrating all events into the same week, we can focus on bringing together indies, developers, publishers, investors, representatives from every sector of the industry, students and like-minded creatives looking to dive into all aspects of the business of games, across all formats – from the making to the marketing, launch to live ops, whilst also exploring the topics of leadership, teamwork, business development, and more.

And, of course, it’s also all about the connections. The structure and ethos of the content maximises the opportunities for all involved, whether that’s developers getting to meet investors, or publishers discovering new talent to bring onboard – at its essence, Finnish Games Week is designed to educate, certainly, but also to promote and unite, bringing potential partners together within a unique, dedicated week-long session of back-to-back conferencing.

Finnish Games Week 2025 runs from October 5th to 10th

Here's what's on during this year's Finnish Games Week:

IGDA Finland – Leadership Day

October 6th

Leadership Day by IGDA Finland is an international event about how we build companies, teams and working cultures to build better games. We held the inaugural conference in 2019 and, with the support of the community, it has evolved into an annual forum for leadership in games. Join us in learning and challenging the cutting edge of leadership in games from some of the brightest minds in the industry!

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

October 7th to 8th

Celebrating its 12th year, PG Connects Helsinki focuses on connecting you with the right people from all sections of the games industry so that you can do great business. We unite delegates across the entire ecosystem with all the key formats covered - from mobile, PC and console to XR, web3 and AI technology – and cover all core topics with over 30 hours of content from 150 speakers across 18+ tracks – all while having fun and fostering the real games industry family feel the PG Connects conferences have become famous for.

NEW: Big Screen Gaming Summit

October 7th

Focusing squarely on the opportunities, challenges, and key trends in the world of console, PC, XR and web3, this summit will deliver a dedicated forum for discussion, content and connections within this gaming landscape. We’ll cover the cutting-edge technologies, developer insight, discoverability strategies, new business models, challenges and opportunities alongside the many other facets relating to both current and next generation game development.

Access is included as part of the PGC ticket.

NEW: Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit

October 7th

Transmedia is one of the leading trends in the entertainment industry, from cross-media IP (with game titles such as Super Mario, Minecraft and Sonic topping box offices, Fallout and The Last of Us scooping TV awards, and more), to sharing technology or technical insight (Epic’s Unreal and Unity tech, we’re looking at you), and entirely new experiences that blend different streams like the metaverse.

Don't miss the chance to explore the potential of your skills, knowledge and experience Beyond Games with this summit programme co-produced with Helsinki Film Lab.

Access is included as part of the PGC ticket.

PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025

October 7th

Every year the PocketGamer.biz team compiles a list of the mobile games developers and publishers considered to be at the top of their game. It has become a highly regarded annual event and this year the reveal will be extra special as it marks the Top 50’s 16th edition!

Final placement in the Top 50 is an editorial decision, with the criteria used to determine the list including the quality and quantity of new games released, financial performance over the last 12 months, notable innovation or impact on the industry, cultural importance and future potential.

Access is included as part of the PGC ticket.

Global Connects Party

October 7th

Open to all PGC Helsinki attendees, the flagship fun event in our fleet of industry-leading fun events is the perfect way to wind down after a hard day’s Connecting. Veterans of our PGC parties – and after more than 50 of these flotillas there are now a fair few of them out there (with no smaller number of tales to tell) – will confirm we generally know how to have a good time.

So if you’re new to the action, welcome aboard. Come and share a few drinks with us and all the other attendees for some out-of-hours networking.

Access is included as part of the PGC ticket.

NEW: AI Gamechangers Summit

October 8th

With AI set to prove one of the most impactful arrivals to games development, the time is right to dedicate significant coverage to this sizzling topic as part of our industry event series.

Focused on the intersection of artificial intelligence and the games industry, this event covers PC, console, mobile, XR and even an occasional drop of web3. Featuring a curated programme delivered by leading experts in the field, this summit provides a unique and essential insider perspective on how AI and ML are shaping everything from narrative design to QA, monetisation, and UA – giving you the key lowdown on this evolving field and its implications for the games industry.

Access is included as part of the PGC ticket.

NEW: Aurora - celebrating women in the Nordic games industry

Honouring industry-leading women whose vision, talent, leadership and more are making their mark in every corner of the Nordic region. The Nordic games industry is bursting with talent, creativity, innovation and at the heart of it are women whose work inspires, challenges, and pushes the medium forward. From visionary artists and immersive sound designers to brilliant writers, programmers, producers, and trailblazing entrepreneurs, women are making their mark in every corner of our sector.

Access is included as part of the PGC ticket.

W Love Games 2025

October 9th to 10th

Dedicated to diversity and leadership, accessibility, education, and gamedev practices, the 7th W Love Games hybrid conference will host wide range of talks, workshops, portfolio and CV reviews as well IGDA Finland Mentor café. W Love Games is designed by developers for developers.

Special offer

Every Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki ticket grants access to:

PGC Helsinki (both days)

Big Screen Gaming Summit

Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit

AI Gamechangers Summit

Aurora

Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025

Global Connects Party

PGC Helsinki tickets are available now at Mid Term prices with savings up to £200.