Sweden's games industry in numbers

Ahead of PGC Summit Malmo on May 27th to 28th and the big PGC Nordics conference in Helsinki on October 20th to 21st, we'll soon be launching our Nordic games industry report, in association with Xsolla, which will reveal our Top 30 Nordic Game Makers list.

But even if you haven't seen that, if you have eyes and an ear to the ground in the industry, you’ll know that Sweden has been knocking out hit games unlike almost any other gaming hub across platforms over the last few years - titles like Landfall's Peak, Embark's Arc Raiders and DICE's Battlefield 6, to name just a few.

Swedish trade association Dataspelsbranschen’s Swedish Games Industry 2025 report found that in 2024, Swedish games companies increased their revenue by 6.4% to SEK 36.8 billion.

Over two decades, that figure marks 7,500% growth. When adding revenue in 2024 from subsidiaries abroad, the number grows to SEK 73 billion. The report claimed that Swedish games accounted for 3% of Swedish service exports.

Key industry hub

Dataspelsbranschen called out the success of Candy Crush Saga maker King and Minecraft developer Mojang in particular, generating combined revenues of over SEK 11 billion in Sweden in 2024.

During the same year, 105 new games companies were formed, taking the total number to 1,101 - a 9% increase year-over-year. The report noted that around 70 companies either closed down, merged, sold out of the industry or switched the majority of their operations outside of the sector in 2024.

The industry was said to employ 9,130 staff, with women accounting for around 2,150 of the total number. The number of total employees was up by just 0.5% from the previous year.

Outside of the country, Swedish games companies employed just over 11,000 staff. There were 19 companies that had more than 100 staff, while 122 employed 10 or more and 202 firms had five or more.

Ten companies reported revenue over SEK 1bn in 2024, while 46 had sales of more than SEK 110m - six more than in 2023.

Country breakdown

Stockholm is the biggest games hub in Sweden, home to 464 games companies and 5,897 by the end of 2024. It was followed by Skåne with 146 companies and 1,536 staff and Västra Götaland with 156 companies and 800 employees.

The global games industry has continued to face challenges since 2024 - including wider economic troubles, an increasingly competitive and expensive mobile games market, and a decline in overall investment opportunities.

But in 2025 and into 2026, Sweden’s games sector has continued finding success with new titles and live games.

This article is part of our Nordic games industry report, in association with Xsolla, coming soon.

Discover the latest regional trends and meet the top Nordic companies at PGC Summit Malmo on May 27th to 28th and the big PGC Nordics conference in Helsinki on October 20th to 21st.