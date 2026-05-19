Connect and do games business in Sweden next week

Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö is taking place next week, May 27th and 28th.

Regional and international teams and decision-makers, including companies like King, Embark, Sony, Landfall Games, Raw Fury, and many more, will gather for dedicated meetings and market insight in a dedicated business lounge next door to Nordic Game.

Join us by registering your ticket today.

Curious about one of Europe’s most significant games markets?

Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö is just days away. Taking place across May 27th and 28th, during Nordic Game 2026 week, the event is hosted in partnership with MeetToMatch, bringing curated networking opportunities to developers, publishers, investors and service providers.

Meet companies such as King, Embark Studios, Sony, Landfall Games, Raw Fury, Rovio and many more, for market insight and 1:1 conversations in a dedicated business lounge with private and open meeting zones.

Expect cutting-edge talks and takeaways across four conference tracks on funding in 2026, local growth strategies, publisher deals, PC, console, mobile and beyond.

Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö is almost here. Spaces are limited - secure your place today.

What is it?

Two curated, high-value days; one core intention: To connect directly and do business.

Focus on bringing developers, publishers, investors, service providers together.

Who is it for?

International visitors: Access leading Nordic games industry professionals.

Regional attendees: Strengthen local collaborations; build global bridges.

What do you get?

Dedicated business lounge and meeting zone for scheduled networking.

Mix of private (on sale now) and 'open' tables within a conducive setting.

Attending Nordic Game? We're an 'oasis', just a two-minute walk from Slagthuset.

Additional content: Indie developer game pitching session (day one).

Expert-led tracks delivering insight on key local and global industry topics (day two).

Speakers include

Hear from studios and leaders behind Embark Studios, Sony, Landfall Games, Raw Fury and many more.

Dedicated Indie Developer focus

Celebrating new indie games and the teams behind them, The Big Indie Pitch (including mobile, PC and console) takes place on Wednesday, May 27th. This ever-popular pitching competition is an opportunity to gain instant expert feedback, media coverage, promotional packages, free tickets and expo space.

Book your ticket now.