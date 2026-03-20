How MeetToMatch will maximise deal-making at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö

PG Connects Summit Malmö will bring focused networking and deal-making opportunities to southern Sweden during Nordic Game week.

Expect a dedicated business lounge, curated matchmaking sessions, an integrated meeting platform and expert talks for May 27th and 28th.

As the Nordics are waking up from hibernation, embracing more daylight and freshly swept streets, Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Malmö on May 27th and 28th will bring an essential piece of games business conferencing to southern Sweden.

Taking place right at the heart of the regional games industry during Nordic Game week, this event is designed to spark new connections and facilitate deal-making.

Powered by online meeting platform MeetToMatch, it is an access point for publishers, investors, tools and service providers to connect directly, 1:1 with developers - and vice versa.

Who will be there

Although this marks the first time Pocket Gamer Connects comes to Sweden, it’s far from its first time in the Nordics. Having hosted annually returning conferences in Helsinki since 2014, the world’s leading independent games event series has established a trusted presence, with regular representation from companies such as Supercell, King, Rovio, Epic Games, Xsolla, Metacore, Fingersoft, Metaplay, and many, many more leading names.

For developers, publishers, services and investors, these gatherings provide a shortcut to the people that matter. In terms of influence, 70% are game makers, while 50% account for C-level decision-makers or above.

Curated for networking that sticks

For both Wednesday and Thursday, you can connect with peers and professionals in a dedicated business lounge that will offer private meeting tables alongside open meeting zones to facilitate as many connections as your agenda allows.

During day one, investor/publisher and developer relationships are at the centre, through curated matchmaking sessions pairing you with the right professionals. Indie developers are offered additional opportunities to gain visibility and expert feedback in a structured and highly popular pitching showcase competition.

Market conversations and insights

For the second day, the summit brings in expert speakers sharing their industry knowledge across a four-track programme. From practical game development knowhow to essential market context and global trends, this day is focused on powering up your strategies and growth - all based on instantly applicable insight from the industry itself.

Throughout both days, the summit will remain firmly focused on enabling high-impact networking and the connections that matter.

PG Connects Summit Malmö takes place on May 27th to 28th. Early Bird tickets are available now - starting at just £50. Secure your place today.