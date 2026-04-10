Cloud gaming firm Playruo raises $2.5m

Playruo's instant streaming services aimed at playtests, press previews and reviews, and streamer marketing campaigns, among other use-cases.

Playruo has also signed a strategic partnership with publisher Pullup Entertainment.

Cloud gaming firm Playruo has raised €2.1 million ($2.5m) in a new funding round to fuel the international expansion of its services.

The company’s services power instant game streaming in the browser without the need for a download.

Rather than providing a library of cloud games for consumers, the use-cases are aimed at playtests, QA and product approval, press previews and reviews, streamer marketing campaigns, secure sharing of builds between studios and playable demos.

The funding round was led by investment funds Kameha Ventures and Blast Club.

New partnerships

Playruo has also signed a strategic partnership with publisher Pullup Entertainment, providing its playtesting, QA and press preview tools for select titles publishers by Focus Entertainment and Dotemu.

“As many as 20,000 games are released every year, so it’s an understatement to say that competition is fierce,” said Playruo CEO Fergus Leleu.

“With Playruo, our goal is to reduce the creative and marketing uncertainty faced by developers and publishers by making it easier to test and access games. We want to transform every test and every time a game is shared via Playruo’s solutions into a measurable insight for industry players.”