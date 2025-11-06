Hoora Games raises $1.3m to accelerate mobile ambitions

Hoora wants to build a Spotify-style model for publishing and monetising games.

The platform lets users play games instantly without downloading.

Hoora says its approach could create a virtuous ecosystem for both developers and players.

The backing comes from Kima Ventures and international business angels.

French startup Hoora Games has raised $1.3 million to expand its mobile ambitions and strengthen its growth.

The developer said it will use the funds to accelerate development, scale harder and push Hoora to become “the reference platform for mobile entertainment worldwide".

The startup also aims to build a sustainable economic model inspired by Spotify, where developers can publish their games and generate revenue.

Hoora believes the approach could create a virtuous ecosystem that's beneficial for both creators and players, while rethinking mobile game monetisation.

Continuous growth

Founded in 2023, Hoora is a mobile platform that aims to reinvent the way the world discovers, plays, and shares mobile games.

The startup's mobile app offering, which is currently in test mode across several European markets including France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Switzerland, lets users access games without downloading.

Kima Ventures participated in the round alongside French and international business angels.

"Hoora is not just a gaming app; it's a new entertainment format, one for a generation that scrolls more than it downloads," said Hoora Games founder and CEO Romain Mussault.

"This fundraising allows us to accelerate our development and strengthen our growth in Europe before tackling the US market, where our initial tests are already very promising."

Hoora Games CTO and co-founder Flavien Marianacci commented: "Our technology allows us to offer an experience that matches mobile habits: fast, smooth, and frictionless. “We designed Hoora so that each game launches instantly, redefining how people play on mobile."