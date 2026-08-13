CodeDev Group launches Full Spectrum Interactive to develop small-to-double-A games

The studio is led by UK game development veterans with credits across franchises including Sea of Thieves, Fable 3, Fallout 76 and Until Dawn 2.

The studio will tap CodeDev Group’s specialised talent to scale teams up or down without losing jobs or institutional knowledge.

The studio is actively developing original prototypes and exploring co-development partnerships.

CodeDev Group has launched Full Spectrum Interactive (FSI), a new UK-based development studio focused on creating small-to-double A titles and taking on full-project co-development work.

FSI is led by a team of UK game development veterans, including head of studio Matt Southern, CCO Christian McKinney and CTO Rob Williams. The wider leadership team includes CodeDev Group executives Rik Alexander, Myke Parrott and Nina Cliff.

The team's combined credits include Sea of Thieves, MotorStorm, Driveclub, Until Dawn 2, Mafia 4, Fallout 76, Paleo Pines, Star Citizen, Fable 3 and LEGO Pokémon: Smart Play.

Agile development

FSI said it will focus on tightly scoped, agile projects, with access to specialised talent across CodeDev Group, including engineers, designers and technical artists from The Unreal Guys and The Performance Guys.

FSI is currently developing original prototypes and pursuing co-development partnerships.

Williams said the structure allows FSI to quickly scale teams up or down without losing jobs or institutional knowledge, while allowing the studio to assemble teams around specific projects.

“Access to the CodeDev team is a great luxury for a small studio like us”, said Williams. “We can find and onboard talented senior staff very quickly and easily, and scale back down after a project without any loss of jobs or institutional knowledge.

“This low-risk environment frees us to put together exactly the right team for each project, without compromise.”