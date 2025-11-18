Coherence 2.0 update launches as major upgrade to the multiplayer platform

Update builds on the tech behind Vampire Survivors’ online rollout.

The new release simplifies multiplayer development for studios of all sizes.

Unity tooling, hosting, and networking now work together in one unified system.

Developers can mix cloud, client, or self-hosting without rewriting code.

Multiplayer infrastructure Coherence has launched coherence 2.0 update to its engine and hosting platform.

Coherence said the new update introduces production-tested tech, flexible hosting options, and a simplified pricing model, building on the system used for Vampire Survivors’ multiplayer rollout.

The update also aims to make professional multiplayer development more accessible and continues Coherence’s mission to help studios create more connected play experiences.

Moreover, coherence 2.0 unifies Unity tooling, hosting, and the multiplayer engine for generalist developers to add multiplayer without networking complexity. Coherence 2.0 will be available starting November 18th 2025, through the Coherence web portal and the Unity Asset Store.

Supporting developers

Coherence 2.0 offers three hosting options: managed cloud hosting, client hosting, and self-hosting, all interchangeable without changing gameplay code.

Indie studios under $200,000 in revenue get full features for free, while larger teams can use a flat-rate Pro license. Cloud hosting runs on non-expiring prepaid credits, while Client Hosting takes a capped 3% share only after a game earns over $15,000 per quarter.

“Coherence 2.0 is an amazing milestone that we’ve been building toward since day one,” said Coherence CEO and co-founder Dino Patti.

“Our technology has now proven itself at scale, and now we’re making those capabilities available to every developer, from indies to AAA teams, levelling the playing field, with a pricing model that works for any game.

“Plus, with our recent joining of Roundtable Interactive Group, we’re excited to push coherence even further and help more studios make incredible multiplayer games.”

Coherence 2.0 launched shortly after the company joined Outright Games, Auroch Digital, and GameMill under the new EMK Capital-backed Roundtable Interactive Group, formed to help more studios bring multiplayer games online.