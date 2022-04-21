Comment & Opinion

Currency confusion reduces player trust in your F2P game, says Edd Coates

Game UI Database founder shares his insight in currency confusion, and its deleterious impact on player trust in F2P games

Currency confusion reduces player trust in your F2P game, says Edd Coates
By

Last week, Edd Coates, founder of Game UI Database and lead UI artist at Radical Forge, shared his essential advice to F2P mobile developers to avoid 'purposefully neglectful' dark patterns in your game UI/UX.

His article originally included a discussion about currency confusion, and while not explicitly pertaining to in-game UI, it was too insightful not to share.

Currency confusion

In-game currencies are often used to disguise the real world cost of premium items, boosters, or extra lives. Prices can fluctuate depending on special offers, events or even the time of day. The game will then tempt the player with items at over-inflated prices, to encourage them to get rid of as much of that special currency as possible.

A common trick some F2P games employ is introducing additional currencies that further confuse the player. After all, it’s difficult to keep track of how much real-world money you’ve spent when you’re having to think of the exchange rate between gems, coins, diamonds, and rubies among others!

In-game currencies are not inherently bad, but the player should always be aware of how much real-world money they’re spending.

Decide ahead of time how much your micro-transactions will be worth in real-world currency, and keep your prices consistent. If you are presenting a “special offer”, show the default value next to the sale price so they can make an informed decision. Stick to a single premium currency to avoid any ‌mix-ups.

As in this example from Disney Tsum Tsum (LINE Corporation), be sure to show the player how much currency they have left in their inventory when prompting them to spend it.

You can read Coates' full article on dark patterns in F2P UI/UX through this link, which explores areas including abuse of muscle memory, phantom communication, and the bunny trap.

Tags:
Guest Author
Guest Author

PocketGamer.biz regularly posts content from a variety of guest writers across the games industry. These encompass a wide range of topics and people from different backgrounds and diversities, sharing their opinion on the hottest trending topics, undiscovered gems and what the future of the business holds.

Related Articles

Feature Apr 13th, 2022

How to prevent ‘purposefully neglectful’ UI/UX dark patterns in F2P mobile games

News Feb 15th, 2022

PG Connects London: the untapped artistry of UI

Interview Apr 20th, 2022

Mobile is a "really punishing format" for indies, says inkle's Jon Ingold

Hot Five Apr 18th, 2022

Hot Five: Zynga, Rovio, ustwo games, Bluestacks interviews, and how to avoid UX/UI dark patterns

News Mar 31st, 2022

Don’t underestimate the fundamental importance of game economy, urges King's Javier Barnes

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies