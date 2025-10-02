Company Spotlight: FastSpring

Company Name:

FastSpring

Date Founded:

June 28, 2005

Business Type:

Payments Platform

Location:

Santa Barbara, CA

Managing Director:

David Nachman

Key Staff

Chip Thurston

David Vogelpohl

Number of Employees:

150

Contact Details:

Main Areas Of Business:

FastSpring specialises in powering direct-to-consumer (D2C) commerce for game publishers and studios. Our platform handles the operational side of global selling - payments, taxes, and compliance - so studios can focus on creating and scaling their games. We support diverse revenue models, including live-service content, subscriptions, premium titles, and more, and offer flexible integration options, from embedded checkout to fully managed storefronts tailored for gaming businesses.

Elevator pitch:

FastSpring is how gaming studios sell in more places around the world. For nearly two decades, FastSpring has been a payment provider you can use to sell games or in-game items on your website, web shop, or embed directly into your game with fully customisable and branded checkouts just for you.

FastSpring allows you to offload the complexity of global payments, sales tax and VAT compliance, player payments support, and many other aspects of payments management. Spend less time managing your payments and compliance and more time making great games!

Projects and/or Partners:

Rovio, Tech Tree Games, DitoGames, Nexus, Starform, and a whole lot more!