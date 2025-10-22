Creative Wales Game Development Fund awards $771,000 to 12 studios

Creative Wales’ Games Development Fund provided grants of £10,000 to £50,000 per project to support fresh games concepts

The programme aims to foster innovative ideas with strong market strategies for long-term growth and success.

Studios across Wales, from Caernarfon to Pembrokeshire, are developing projects inspired by VR and Welsh mythology.

Twelve game studios in Wales have secured over £580,000 ($771,000) in funding to develop new games and immersive experiences for commercial release.

Creative Wales’ Games Development Fund awarded between £10,000 ($13,300) to £50,000 ($66,500) per project to support new game concepts.

The programme supports innovative game ideas with strong market plans, helping studios achieve sustainable growth and long-term success.

Studios across Wales, from Caernarfon to Pembrokeshire, received funding for projects ranging from VR experiences to Welsh mythology-inspired adventures.

Continuous efforts

The fund is part of Creative Wales’ wider support for the games industry, which includes an £850,000 ($1.1m) Scale Up Fund, trade missions to GDC in San Francisco, and an upcoming trip to Slush 2025 with Games London.

“Wales has a proud tradition of storytelling and creativity, and these awards demonstrate how our digital creative sector is developing that in new and exciting ways," said Wales minister for creative Jack Sargeant.

“From immersive experiences that transport players to the Himalayas to games inspired by the Mabinogion, these projects showcase the innovation and talent we have right here in Wales.

“This investment is another part of our work to build Wales' reputation as a leading destination for games development and helping our creative industries compete on the global stage. I'm particularly pleased to see projects from across Wales contributing to this digital revolution.”