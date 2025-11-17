Crystal Dynamics cuts nearly 30 staff in workforce reduction 

This marks the company’s third workforce reduction in 2025.

Crystal Dynamics calls the move a “necessary decision for our next generation”.

Departing staff thanked for their work as the studio offers transition support.

Games developer Crystal Dynamics has laid off around 30 employees as part of an ongoing restructuring phase.

The studio said the cuts were necessary to keep development of its flagship Tomb Raider project on track and to position the team for future titles.

The layoffs mark Crystal Dynamics' third workforce reduction this year, which the company described as a necessary decision “for our next generation".

“Today we've made the difficult but necessary decision to reorganise Crystal Dynamics' studios and teams," the company said in a post on LinkedIn.

“As a result, we've parted ways with just under 30 team members across various departments and projects as we restructure the company and business for our next generation.

“Crystal deeply thanks all of those impacted for their incredible talent, hard work, and dedication, which helped shape the studio in so many ways. We are committed to offering our fullest resources and support to you during this transition.

Live-action involvement

Outside the upcoming Tomb Raider game, Amazon's live-action Tomb Raider series begins filming in January 2026 with Sophie Turner as Lara Croft.

The show is led by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who serves as creator, writer and executive producer, while Crystal Dynamics also serves as an executive producer to ensure the studio behind the franchise retains a meaningful creative presence in the adaptation.

