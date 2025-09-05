Amazon’s live-action Tomb Raider series to begin filming in January 2026

Phoebe Waller-Bridge leads as creator, writer, and co-showrunner.

Jonathan Van Tulleken and Chad Hodge join as executive producers.

Crystal Dynamics, Story Kitchen, and Wells Street Productions on board as producers.

Amazon Prime Video’s live-action Tomb Raider series will begin production on January 19th, 2026 with Sophie Turner confirmed to star as Lara Croft.

As reported by Variety, Phoebe Waller-Bridge will helm the series as creator, writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner, alongside director and EP Jonathan Van Tulleken and co-showrunner Chad Hodge.

Amazon MGM Studios first greenlit the show in May 2024, with Turner’s involvement first reported in November of that year.

Crystal Dynamics is also on board as producer and executive producer, alongside Story Kitchen and Waller-Bridge's Wells Street Productions.

“Giving everything"

"I'm so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team," said Waller-Bridge.

"It's not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving. Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is."

Turner also commented: "I'm thrilled beyond measure to be playing Lara Croft. She's such an iconic character, who means so much to many – and I'm giving everything I've got."

The Game of Thrones star acknowledged the challenge of following Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander’s performances as Lara Croft, but expressed confidence that the character and series are in safe hands.