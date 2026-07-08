CWA vows action after Microsoft layoffs impact unionised Xbox game workers

The initial layoffs eliminated 1,600 Xbox jobs, including hundreds of union members.

The union says it will pursue legal and contractual action.

CWA argues the cuts could impact game quality and release schedules.

More than 3,500 Xbox workers have unionised with CWA since 2022.

The Communications Workers of America (CWA) has criticised Microsoft's latest Xbox layoffs, saying it will take legal and contractual action to protect affected union members.

According to the union, the 1,600 cuts include hundreds of union-represented video game workers.

CWA president Claude Cummings Jr. said the organisation was disappointed by Microsoft's approach to collective bargaining, accusing the company of slow-walking negotiations despite its neutrality agreement.

“When Microsoft decides to treat the workers who built Xbox as expendable, it should know who they’re dealing with," said Cummings Jr in a statement.

“This is not just a fight with the thousands of workers across Xbox; it’s a fight with each and every member at CWA - hundreds of thousands of people strong.”

Union response

Cummings said union members would continue to have the protection and power of collective representation, regardless of whether they had secured a contract.

Moreover, CWA District 6 vice president Derrick Osobase added that the layoffs had heavily impacted teams at id Software, Bethesda Game Studios and ZeniMax Online Studios, arguing the cuts could reduce the quality of future games, delay releases and ultimately affect players.

CWA District 2-13 vice president Mike Davis said the union would seek immediate bargaining over severance, vendor contract decisions, internal job placements and recall rights, describing these protections as a key benefit of union representation.

Furthermore, CWA Canada president Carmel Smyth said the affected employees had helped create some of the industry's best-selling games and deserved greater respect from one of the world's richest employers.

Since 2022, more than 3,500 Xbox workers have unionised with CWA following Microsoft's neutrality agreement, including developers working on franchises such as The Elder Scrolls, Diablo and Overwatch.