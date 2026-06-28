Direct-to-consumer banks $17 billion and Google rolls out fee changes | Week in Mobile Games podcast
The PocketGamer.biz podcast team give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and what's inside this week's episode 95...
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PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple, deputy editor Paige Cook and features and data editor Aaron Astle talk through the latest games industry news on the 95th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.
On the show we discuss:
- Appcharge's new report that claims direct-to-consumer platforms are banking $17 billion.
- Google's rollout of new Play store fees, including a 20% platform tax not tied to Google Pay.
- HoYoverse’s new game Honkai: Nexus Anima.
- Why Scopely launched the Monopoly Go Chat app.
- The Traitors WhatsApp game.
- Layoffs at Kabam and the impending Microsoft cuts.
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