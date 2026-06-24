HoYoverse’s new game Honkai: Nexus Anima gets closed beta test in July

The next Honkai game, Honkai: Nexus Anima, will run a closed beta starting July 9th.

It will feature new and returning characters, creature collection and a range of battle tactics.

HoYoverse’s next entry in the Honkai series is a creature collector, getting a closed beta test next month.

The upcoming title, Honkai: Nexus Anima, will begin an Evolution Test on July 9th for iOS, Android and PC. Players interested in taking part can register online for a chance to be chosen for the beta.

Following the huge success of Honkai: Star Rail, estimated to have earned over $2.5 billion on mobile alone since 2023, Honkai: Nexus Anima is expected to introduce new characters, regions, gameplay systems and more.

Bonding with Anima

Honkai: Nexus Anima has been styled as a "creature-collecting adventure strategy game in the Honkai series". The Nexus refers to alternate pairings such as Light and Dark, Love and Hate, or Reality and Illusion.

The game’s premise will see those bonds split and scattered across the world in the form of Anima - collectable creatures like the feline Umpurrella or racoon-like Shampoco. As players find them, they will harness new powers and unlock an expanding range of battle tactics.

Anima evolution will also take place, with transformations a sign of strengthening bonds. Outside of combat, there will also be photo opportunities for players and their Anima companions.

Fans can register for the beta test until July 3rd. On mobile, devices must have at least 15GB of storage and 6GB of RAM to be eligible, running at least Android 6 or iOS 15. Those who do participate won’t be able to carry their progress forward to the full release.

Honkai: Nexus Anima promises to feature "old allies and new friends", with returning characters like Kiana from Honkai Impact 3rd already confirmed.

Read more about Honkai: Nexus Anima on our sister site, PocketGamer.com.