HoYoverse’s Petit Planet entering closed beta on November 7th

Petit Planet will begin its closed beta test on November 7th, 2025.

Players will be able to join "the Coziness Test" on PC and iOS.

HoYoverse’s life sim game Petit Planet is entering closed beta on November 7th, 2025.

Interested players can complete a survey to sign up now, for a chance to play next month on iOS or PC.

The beta, called "the Coziness Test", will showcase planets where players can get creative, express themselves, and explore a range of sceneries while meeting creatures from other worlds.

Planetary plans

Petit Planet marks HoYoverse’s first life sim, a departure from the RPG gameplay of Genshin Impact or Honkai: Star Rail. The project was registered for trademark in China under the name XinBuGuDi in February 2024, and received a licence approval that July.

The name Petit Planet arose later, when a US trademark was filed last October.

HoYoverse fully unveiled Petit Planet on September 25th, 2025 with the launch of an official website and a reveal trailer, which showcased the game’s cosy cosmos, cel-shaded art direction and an initial cast of characters.

Activities like planting, fishing, mining and crafting were also confirmed, and as players progress, the planet’s vitality Luca will shape new, different landscapes to explore. Players will be able to embark on Starsea Voyages to new locales together with the galactic creatures they befriend.

Petit Planet signals a dramatic genre shift from HoYoverse’s hit titles, and follows the relatively more modest success of 2024’s Zenless Zone Zero.

The urban RPG generated $442.1 million in its first year on mobile, just 23% of Genshin Impact’s year-one mobile revenue, meanwhile Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail continue to compete for the title of top-grossing mobile RPG.

Cannibalisation between these titles has long been discussed by industry analysts, which Petit Planet may not be subject to due to its shift in genre.

HoYoverse recently ranked in our Top 50 Mobile Game Makers list.