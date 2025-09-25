HoYoverse reveals cosmic life simulation game Petit Planet

Closed Beta Cosiness Test sign-ups are now live on the official site.

Launch confirmed for PC and mobile, with more platforms in development.

Players can nurture planets, connect worlds, and form galaxies.

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse has unveiled a new cosmic life simulation game named Petit Planet.

Petit Planet is HoYoverse’s first life sim set to launch on PC and mobile with more platforms and expanded social and multiplayer features in development.

The Closed Beta Cosiness Test for Petit Planet is now open on the official website.

It's the latest release from the serial hitmaker that has launched titles such as Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero.

New adventures

HoYoverse said the game will see players explore idyllic adventures, build connections with neighbours, and uncover surprising wonders.

The company described Petit Planet as a 3D stylized life sim where players nurture their own worlds, connect planets, and build galaxies with the help of fuzzy Neighbors.

Daily activities like planting, fishing, mining, and crafting are paired with customisation options for characters, homes, and landscapes shaped by Luca, the planet’s vitality.

Players can form bonds through conversations, gifts, and shared experiences while travelling on Starsea Voyages or mingling at the Galactic Bazaar to discover new creatures, stories, and friendships across the cosmos.