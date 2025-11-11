MiHoYo teases next large-scale fantasy project in Unreal Engine 5

A clip shows swampy terrain, dark skies, mounted travellers and a distant dragon.

Development appears to target PC, consoles and mobile.

The new title follows HoYoverse’s growing portfolio after Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail.

MiHoYo has teased its next major fantasy title built in Unreal Engine 5 with possible cross-platform features.

A clip from what appears to be the game’s official website shows a swamp-like landscape under a dark sky, with horsemen and a dragon visible in the distance.

MiHoYo's recent job listing also describes the project as a “realistic fantasy” game with many open roles focusing on animation and art for its creatures and characters.

Though no gameplay or story details have been shared yet, one job listing notes responsibilities for handling multi-platform project operations, including PC, consoles, and mobile devices.

New projects

This follows the company's recent announcement of Petit Planet in September, a new cosmic life simulation game launching first on PC and mobile.

HoYoverse said a Closed Beta Cosiness Test is now open on the game’s official site. The beta showcases planets where players can express themselves and explore a range of scenery while meeting creatures from other worlds.

Petit Planet marks the studio’s next project following Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero.