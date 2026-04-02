Closed beta for HoYoverse’s Petit Planet will feature new neighbours and enhanced Starsea Voyages

Petit Planet's next closed beta is on April 21st, 2026.

The title marks a departure from HoYoverse's open-world RPG formula.

HoYoverse’s upcoming life simulator Petit Planet is entering its next closed beta on April 21st, 2026.

Called the Stardrift Test, this will be an opportunity for select players to meet new characters and engage in activities at the Galactic Bazaar. There will also be "enhanced Starsea Voyage experiences".

Fans can now sign up for the closed beta which will be made available on PC, iOS and Android.

Cosiness incoming

Petit Planet will see players take on the role of a Planet Tender, with their own planet to care for inside interconnected galaxies. Taking a different approach to open-world RPGs Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, HoYoverse has described the upcoming title as a cosy, galactic life simulator.

Fishing, farming, cooking and beachcombing are among the options open to players, who can spend their days decorating their home or hanging out with friendly, fuzzy neighbours. Building connections with these neighbours - whether getting coffee, dancing, or relaxing by a bonfire - will also unlock changes in the world and shape new landscapes.

Players can also take a neighbour to a range of islets, exploring with their Starsea Map.

HoYoverse first registered Petit Planet for trademark in China in February 2024, under the name XinBuGuDi. The game received a licence approval that July, but didn’t become known as Petit Planet until its US trademark was filed that October.

The official unveiling came later, on September 25th, 2025, with a reveal trailer which showcased the game’s cel-shaded art direction and an initial cast of characters. The title is confirmed for PC and mobile, while development for "additional platforms" is also in the works.