Kabam to consolidate Los Angeles office amid reported layoffs

Kabam has confirmed plans to consolidate its LA office.

The company has yet to comment on how many employees may be affected.

Kabam has confirmed plans to consolidate its Los Angeles office, resulting in an unknown number of layoffs.

As first reported by Game Developer, the company confirmed the office consolidation but declined to give comment on the number of employees affected.

“Following a review of strategic priorities, Kabam made the decision to consolidate its LA office and streamline operations,” a company spokesperson told Game Developer.

“This wasn’t a decision made lightly and the company remains focused on its slate and committed to its partners.”

At least one employee has stated on LinkedIn that they had recently been laid off.

LA consolidation

Kabam first expanded into Los Angeles back in 2015 through the acquisitions of local studios Tapzen and Magic Pixel Games. They were then combined into a single studio in Culver City, led by industry veteran Mike Verdu.

In 2022, Kabam announced that Netmarble US was merged into the company, bringing the Los Angeles-based studio under the Kabam banner.

Kabam is best known for developing Marvel Contest of Champions, which launched on mobile in 2014 and was later released on PC last year after generating more than $2bn in mobile revenue.

This latest restructure follows a round of layoffs at Kabam in November 2022, which impacted around 35 employees.