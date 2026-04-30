Jam City co-founder Joshua Yguado steps down as CEO after 16 years

Jam City reached over a billion players and $4bn in revenue under Yguado's leadership.

Yguado's co-founders DeWolfe and Whitcomb had already exited the business back in 2023.

Sim named creativity, innovation, and operational excellence as his priorities heading into the new role.

Jam City co-founder and CEO Joshua Yguado has stepped down from the role after 16 years leading the mobile games company he helped build from the ground up.

Yguado took to LinkedIn to announce his departure, noting that Jam City has reached over a billion players and generated more than $4 billion in revenue during his tenure.

The company's portfolio includes Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, Disney Emoji Blitz, Cookie Jam, and Panda Pop, built through partnerships with Disney, Warner Bros., Apple, and Google.

Chul-min Sim, who currently serves as CEO of Kabam, has been appointed to lead Jam City while retaining his existing role. Yguado will remain on Jam City's board through the transition.

A new chapter

The dual-CEO arrangement will allow Sim to oversee both companies simultaneously as Jam City heads into what Yguado described as a strong pipeline of new titles.

Moreover, Sim named his priorities as player satisfaction, long-term growth, and operational discipline as he takes the reins.

“Jam City has an incredible portfolio of games and beloved brands, powered by talented teams and beloved by gamers around the world," said Sim. “I'm so excited to join the team and help lead the company into its next chapter.

“Our focus moving forward is clear: continue to delight our players and build for long-term growth through creativity, innovation and operational excellence in our constantly-evolving gaming industry."