Report: Mobile game D2C revenues reach $17bn as publishers push beyond app stores

62% of publishers believe they are behind competitors on D2C adoption, while only 14% see themselves as innovators.

More than half of publishers have yet to make significant strategic changes following the Epic v. Apple ruling.

Leading D2C adopters report median revenue uplifts of 35%, compared with 15% across the wider industry.

Publishers increasingly view first-party data and direct player relationships as more valuable than simply avoiding app store fees.

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) monetisation has now grown into a $17 billion market that accounts for around 15% of the global $113.3bn mobile in-app purchase sector, according to a new report.

The claim comes from research by GDC Festival of Gaming and Appcharge, based on a survey of more than 1,200 professional game developers conducted between January and February 2026.

The headline figure is derived from a 15% median average of the percentage revenue that comes from D2C, as per the survey, against Newzoo's 2025 estimates that mobile market IAP sales hit $113.3bn in 2025.

While 1,200 professionals were surveyed, the report notes the analysis focuses on responses from 281 respondents.

Among the respondents, 130 were responsible for mobile game strategy and development and 11% had direct involvement in mobile games.

The report found that 92% of publishers expect their D2C revenues to grow this year, with 41% forecasting double-digit growth and 18% anticipating gains of 30% or more. Across all respondents, D2C generated a median revenue uplift of 15%, rising to 35% among leading adopters.

However, the report suggests the industry is still in the early stages of adoption. While D2C is increasingly viewed as a major growth opportunity, 62% of publishers said they consider themselves behind their peers, while only 14% described themselves as innovators. Just 25% said their D2C efforts are scaling or mature.

Publishers still finding their footing

Despite policy changes introduced on mobile app stores following the April 2025 Epic vs Apple ruling, 52% of respondents still said they have not yet made significant strategic changes to their business. Only 25% reported increasing investment in D2C channels.

More than three-quarters of publishers said D2C monetisation performs at least as well as app store channels, while nearly two-thirds of leading adopters reported stronger performance through direct sales.

The main objective of D2C is to increase revenue, representing a main objective for 63% of those surveyed.

The report also argued that the biggest long-term benefit extends beyond avoiding app store fees. Publishers cited direct ownership of player relationships, access to first-party data, improved targeting capabilities and stronger retention as key advantages of D2C strategies.

Strategic priority

D2C is increasingly becoming a dedicated business function rather than a side project. The report found that 83% of companies place responsibility for D2C initiatives at the director level or above, while 43% assign ownership to C-level executives.

Respondents identified AI-driven player experiences, subscription-based business models and cross-platform D2C strategies as key areas of future growth.

According to the report, the wider global in-app purchase market across all consumer apps was worth an estimated $190bn in 2025 and is projected to reach $290bn by 2030.

“The real story isnʼt the fee. Itʼs what happens when publishers finally own the relationship with their players - direct access to data, control over pricing and offers, and the ability to pass real value back to players,ˮ said Appcharge CEO and co-founder Maor Sason.

“The publishers who committed to this early arenʼt just ahead on revenue. They know their players better, they retain them longer, and they have more control over where the business goes next. In a few years, we wonʼt think of D2C as an alternative - it will simply be how the most successful games operate.ˮ

Across the industry, D2C sales once again hit record levels in Q4.