Appcharge appoints Bernard Kim to advisory board

Bernard Kim joins Appcharge’s advisory board.

The former executive has held senior roles across Zynga, EA, Disney and Match Group.

Appcharge has appointed games industry veteran Bernard Kim to its advisory board as the direct-to-consumer platform continues its expansion.

Kim brings over two decades of experiences across the games industry as well as consumer technology. During his career he has held senior positions at companies such as Zynga, Electronic Arts and Disney.

More recently Kim served as CEO of Match Group and he currently serves as an independent director on the board of Unity.

The company said that Kim will support Appcharge’s global expansion, strategic development and growth initiatives as it expands its DTC offerings for mobile games publishers.

DTC growth

Appcharge notes this appointment comes during a period of expansion and it says it now processes more than $1 billion in annualised DTC transactions across over 150 mobile games and powers web stores for over a third of the world’s top-grossing mobile titles.

“Direct-to-consumer monetisation is one of the most significant structural shifts the mobile games industry has seen in a decade,” said Bernard Kim.

“Appcharge has built the infrastructure that gives publishers real ownership of their player relationships - and the data, economics, and competitive advantages that come with it. The business is at an exciting inflection point, and I’m delighted to be joining as an adviser to support the team as they scale.”

Outside of the new appointment Appcharge has expanded its international footprint with new offices in Türkiye , Finland, South Korea, China and Japan, while also growing its workforce to more than 140 employees. Appcharge also recently raised $58 million in a series B funding round.