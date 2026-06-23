CityDays and All3Media team up to launch The Traitors game on WhatsApp

The Traitors: Anywhere is an officially licensed social deduction game launching in the UK and Ireland in 2026.

The experience supports up to 30 players, with larger groups able to run multiple parallel games.

Participants must be aged 16 or older to take part.

CityDays and All3Media International have revealed that social deduction game based on the hit TV franchise The Traitors: Anywhere, will launch in the UK and Ireland in 2026.

Designed to be played entirely through WhatsApp, the game requires no additional apps or downloads and transforms private group chats into a week-long experience centred on deception, strategy and suspicion.

Built for groups of friends, families and colleagues, The Traitors: Anywhere supports up to 30 players, with larger groups able to split into parallel games. Participants must be aged 16 or over.

Over the course of one week, participants take part in missions, round table discussions, banishments and covert traitor activity while attempting to identify hidden traitors or conceal their own identities.

New ways to play

Private messages with the host add another strategic layer, while the group chat serves as the main arena for accusations, persuasion and dramatic reveals.

The title joins a wider licensing programme for The Traitors, which already includes a London live experience and a stage play planned for 2027, alongside partnerships spanning publishing, apparel, board games and card games.

“Following the huge popularity of The Traitors, we are delighted to bring The Traitors: Anywhere to players across the UK and Ireland in 2026," said CityDays founder Tom Rymer.

“Now it's your turn to play against the people you think you know, all unfolding over a week of unforgettable gameplay. The question is simple: can you trust the people you know best?”

All3Media International EVP of formats & licensing Nick Smith commented: “Following our successful partnership with CityDays on Race Across The World: The Experience, we are delighted to now welcome them on board as our latest faithful partner for The Traitors to offer fans across the UK and Ireland the chance to live out their own Traitors game - no castle required.”