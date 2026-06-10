LinkedIn launches Wend as first new word game in two years

Players must connect letters in a grid while using every letter exactly once.

The game was designed to offer a different challenge from LinkedIn’s existing games lineup.

LinkedIn reports that 86% of players return the next day and 82% are still playing after seven days.

LinkedIn has expanded its games portfolio with the launch of a new word-finding puzzle game titled Wend.

Wend is now the platform’s eighth game and its first new word game since LinkedIn Games debuted two years ago. The game challenges players to connect letters across a grid to uncover hidden words, with every letter used exactly once.

Moreover, it combines traditional word-finding mechanics with logic-based puzzle solving, requiring players to identify patterns, rethink routes through the grid and determine how the board can be divided into its hidden words.

According to LinkedIn, the title was designed to offer a different experience from its existing seven games by blending word discovery with the problem-solving elements commonly associated with logic puzzles.

Social play

LinkedIn said the goal behind its games initiative has been to create thoughtful experiences that professionals can enjoy while also encouraging interaction between members.

To support this, the platform continues to promote its connections leaderboard feature, which allows players to compare scores and rankings with people in their network.

“Since we launched games, members around the world have solved billions of puzzles across LinkedIn Games, and one of the most rewarding parts has been seeing how often a puzzle solve turns into something more," LinkedIn wrote in a post.

“Every generation is represented among people who play our games, from Gen Z to Baby Boomers."

LinkedIn also reported strong engagement, noting that 86% of players return the following day, while 82% continue playing seven days later.