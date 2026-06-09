The Super Mario Galaxy Movie surpasses $1bn worldwide

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie reached the $1bn milestone in its 10th weekend of release.

It earned $428.5m domestically and $571.5m internationally.

The movie was the top global box office release for three consecutive weekends.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has become the first film of 2026 to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

Produced by Universal, Illumination and Nintendo, the animated sequel debuted to immediate success worldwide and held the top position globally and internationally for three consecutive weekends.

The film has generated $428.5 million domestically and $571.5m internationally since its April 1st launch, making it the highest-grossing domestic release of 2026.

The movie is now the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation ever at the box office, behind only The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It is also Illumination’s second film to surpass $400m domestically and its second-highest-grossing title overall.

Franchise milestone

The latest success pushes the Super Mario film franchise beyond $2bn in worldwide box office revenue, making it the ninth largest animated franchise globally.

Based on the Wii game Super Mario Galaxy, this sequel film follows Mario and his companions as they travel through space, meeting new allies and foes. The game is regarded as one of the most acclaimed entries in Nintendo’s long-running series.

Chase A Cloud's Toma Komitski recently shared his thoughts on the film's success and transmedia more broadly, calling the film a "masterclass in IP preservation versus IP expansion".

With a reported production budget of $110m, the film represents a major commercial success despite mixed reviews following its release.