Fusebox Games secures global rights to develop The Traitors: Interactive Game for mobile

The partnership expands The Traitors licensing program across games, apparel, and live experiences.

The Traitors has been adapted in more than 30 territories across six continents.

Fusebox aims to capture the tension, betrayal, and strategy that define The Traitors' experience.

Nazara-owned Fusebox Games has partnered with All3Media International for global interactive-game rights to IDTV’s hit reality competition The Traitors.

The partnership will bring The Traitors: Interactive Game, a mobile title launching in 2026 on iOS and Android that will challenge players’ skills in deception, betrayal, and strategy.

The deal also marks a new step in The Traitors’ expanding licensing program, which now includes a live experience in London and partnerships across publishing, gaming, apparel, and merchandise.

The Traitors has become a global television phenomenon, with the UK’s third-season premiere drawing 9.2 million viewers. Six continents have commissioned local adaptations of the series.

New experiences

Its success is an example of the growing trend of adapting hit TV properties into interactive experiences, as studios increasingly look to extend fan engagement beyond the screen.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring The Traitors to mobile players around the world," said Fusebox CEO Terry Lee. It’s a format packed with tension, drama, and unforgettable twists-making it a perfect fit for interactive fiction.

“Our team is already hard at work crafting an experience that captures the betrayal, strategy, and suspense fans love, in a way only Fusebox can deliver.”

All3Media International VP of licensing Jason Easy commented: “Fusebox Games has repeatedly shown how to translate blockbuster television into genre-leading mobile gameplay, and their vision for The Traitors will let fans around the world interact with the addictive gameplay of treachery and betrayal whenever they choose.”