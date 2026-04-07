India’s LVL Zero incubator unveils first cohort of 10 games startups

LVL Zero aims to support Indian developers with support to build market-ready products.

Accepted applicants cover mobile, PC and console.

The incubator is backed by Mixi Global Investments, Nazara Technologies and Chimera VC.

India’s LVL Zero incubator backed by Mixi Global Investments, Nazara Technologies and Chimera VC has unveiled the 10 game startups that make up its inaugural cohort.

Selected companies include Arckon Arts, Impulse Mechanics, Kalp Studio, Kyrel Games, Prescription Studios, Rudrac Games, Trojan Productions, Wrought Studio, Xigma Games, and YK Game Studio.

The startups were chosen from a list of over 240 applications and span a range of Indian studios across mobile, PC and console. The companies include solo developers to teams of up to five members.

LVL Zero said its aim is to support startups across development stages and help teams transition from early prototypes to market-ready products.

Each startup receives an equity-free grant of $10,000, as well as access to a 100-day incubation programme that includes mentorship, publisher access, QA support, fundraising guidance and access to partner networks.

Indian founders

“LVL Zero was built to address a structural gap in the ecosystem where access to capital, distribution, knowledge and talent existed, but lacked integration,” said Chimera VC managing partner and LVL Zero founding partner Krish Anura.

“What we’re seeing with this inaugural cohort is a strong validation of that thesis. These founders are not just building games, they are building with a global-first mindset from day one. What stands out is their willingness to iterate, test and push beyond traditional boundaries of the Indian gaming ecosystem.

“Our focus over the next 100 days is to help them sharpen that edge through structured execution, rapid learning cycles, and access to the right networks, so they can scale from promising prototypes to globally competitive products.”

Mixi Global Investments MD of investments Tomoharu Urabe commented: “This cohort represents a new generation of Indian founders who are ready to think and build beyond geographical boundaries.

“What is particularly encouraging is the diversity of ideas and the growing emphasis on game design, storytelling, and global relevance. Programs like LVL Zero play an important role in opening up access to mentorship, markets and global perspectives while also instilling discipline and clarity in execution.

“Building globally competitive games requires not just creativity, but strong teams, structured thinking, and the ability to learn quickly. We believe this cohort has the potential to take meaningful steps in that direction.”