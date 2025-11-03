Nazara teams up with Mixi and ChimeraVC to launch India-focused LVL Zero accelerator 

LVL Zero will fast-track studios from concept to investor and publisher readiness in just 100 days.

Google Play joins as Knowledge Partner, offering technical mentorship and developer growth insights.

The program connects developers with publishers, investors, and ecosystem partners to open funding and distribution pathways.

Startups will work through three structured phases, from goal-setting and mentorship to Demo Day pitches.

Mixi, Nazara Technologies, and ChimeraVC have launched the LVL Zero games incubator to support Indian startups.

LVL Zero will act as a 100-day accelerator program designed to help gaming startups move from concept to investor and publisher readiness through structured, measurable goals.

With Google Play also supporting the initiative as Knowledge Partner, startups are paired with mentors tailored to their specific challenges across areas like design, development, analytics, or live operations.

The program offers 10 startups a $10,000 equity-free grant, along with access to a global network of mentors, tools, and growth infrastructure.

Supporting developers

The initiative will also connect developers with publishers, investors, and ecosystem partners to unlock distribution and funding opportunities.

As the Knowledge Partner, Google Play will leverage its expertise in developer growth and user engagement to help startups expand their reach and success.

The program runs in three phases: identifying key challenges and goals, building through guided mentorship and feedback cycles, and preparing for publisher and investor readiness.

“At Nazara, we have always believed that India’s gaming story will be written by its startups," said Nazara CEO and joint MD Nitish Mittersain. “With LVL Zero, we are helping turn ambition into execution.

“This collaboration allows us to bring publishing experience, analytics insights, and go-to-market knowledge directly to developers who are ready to take the next leap. The future of gaming in India will depend on how well we empower startups to build and own their success stories.”

